James Mitchell Excited for Brand New Opportunity to ‘Help Lions Win’

The Detroit Lions are getting set to break in a brand new tight end during Week 9, and the emergence of someone new is going to be a significant issue to watch the rest of the season.

One combatant ready to step up is James Mitchell, the rookie out of Virginia Tech. Mitchell seems primed for a breakout, and heading into the game, it seems as if that’s exactly what he is looking for and expecting.

Speaking to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com on his Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Mitchell offered his reaction to being able to get into the action. As he said, this is the moment he’s been training for his whole life.

“I’m definitely very excited, this is why you come into the National Football League. Why you want to play, or why you want to be here. You want to play and contribute and help somebody win,” Mitchell told Twentyman. “I love those guys in there. They’ve all helped me a tremendous amount since I’ve got here. I think we have a really good tight knit group which is ready to step up.”

It’s clear that Mitchell has the right approach and right attitude to be able to get something done when he does show up on the field. The fact that he is crediting his teammates already for helping to prepare him is certainly a nice touch.

Mitchell should see lots of play against Green Bay, so the Lions will have to see if they can feature him more and what he can do. Clearly, he’s ready for a shot at getting this done.

Dan Campbell Praises Mitchell’s Readiness

Speaking to the media including Twentyman this week after the trade of T.J. Hockenson was made, Campbell discussed what’s next for the team at tight end.

According to the coach, he sees Mitchell as ready to take a leap forward and make an impact on the field when he gets there.

“Campbell said rookie tight end James Mitchell is going to get more on his plate now after the Hockenson trade. Campbell thinks Mitchell is ready to handle more,” Twentyman tweeted.

The Lions have to hope that Mitchell is ready, because the youngster is going to be thrust firmly into the spotlight now without Hockenson around on the field. Essentially, Mitchell will now be asked to prepare as if he is a top tight end.

Mitchell was slowed to start the season as he recovered from ACL surgery last year, but has taken his time acclimating to the Lions. Now, it sounds as if the team feels ready to turn him loose completely in that role.

Mitchell Feels Primed for Breakout

Mitchell could be the kind of player who could do some bigger things in the passing game for the Lions now given a chance at the tight end spot.

Without Hockenson, expect to see him get even more run. He recovered well off an ACL injury, and it’s possible the team will want him to He will compete with Wright and for reps, and could offer more as a pass catcher than anyone else at the spot on Detroit’s roster now.

The former basketball player is a pass catcher and can get down the field and make big plays. Mitchell hasn’t been wildly productive with just 7 touchdowns and 838 yards in his career, but has the kind of body for the league.

Outside of the ACL injury, he could have caught more attention in 2021-22. Now, Mitchell will get a chance to show what he can do for the team. It’s clear Mitchell sounds and feels more than ready to get this done.