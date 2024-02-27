Lions’ Dan Campbell Issues Challenge to WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions may lose Josh Reynolds to free agency this offseason. But the Lions could already have his replacement in 22-year-old Jameson Williams.

At least that’s what head coach Dan Campbell appeared to suggest on February 27. While speaking to reporters at the NFL combine, Campbell implied the team has high expectations for Williams heading into 2024.

“By the end of the year, we really felt like he started to come into his own,” Campbell said on Williams. “He’s going to be push to be a full-time starter now, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Williams is already technically a starter. Including the playoffs, he started 14 contests after returning from his 4-game suspension in Week 5.

But Reynolds played nearly 400 more snaps than Williams as the team’s No. 2 wideout.

Williams took advantage of his opportunities, though, especially at the end of the season. He posted more than 40 receiving yards in each of his last three regular season games.

Williams then scored 2 touchdowns in the NFC championship game.

“The kid’s come on, so we’ve got high hopes for him,” Campbell added. “We see him continuing to grow.

“As long as he gets back and puts the work in like we believe he will because he’s shown that, he’s only going to get better and better and better.”