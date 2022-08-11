Brad Holmes Explains Lions Approach to Jameson Williams Injury

The Detroit Lions drafted wideout Jameson Williams with the hopes that the youngster would contribute, but they knew that patience would be a virtue given his injury status.

Since drafting him, the team is acting very sensibly when it comes to the future of Williams. General manager Brad Holmes proved that to be the case once again when speaking about where things sit for his new weapon.

Williams remains sidelined with his ACL injury, and as ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler explained after speaking to Holmes during a recent training camp visit, that’s going to be the theme for more time.

“We’re going to be very smart with him. He’s in a good place right now. It’s not going to be Week 1. (Coach) Dan (Campbell) and I felt we were in a position to acquire a player like this and don’t need him for Day 1,” Holmes said in Fowler’s piece. “It’s a long-term thing.”

How long is long-term? Perhaps October or even November, but at this point, it’s safe to say during the middle or closer to the ed season. Don’t bank on seeing Williams during the preseason as a result, nor on the field for the first game of the year.

The comment may leave the door open for an earlier return, but Williams will have to prove he is good enough to go and the team will have to agree.

Lions Could Be Without Williams Until Midseason

During training camp, Williams has remained on the sidelines, and that’s going to be a familiar theme for him as the season starts as more insiders have revealed.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero in an NFL.com news piece, it could be until November before fans see Williams on the field.

“NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Inside Training Camp Live Tuesday that the first-rounder probably starts his rookie season on the NFI list and “the likely timeline for his return is around November,”” the piece said.

Naturally, things can be accelerated based on how Williams does during his recovery or if the team feels he is advancing, but it seems as if everyone is content to play it safe with the explosive wide receiver for right now.

Lions Smart to Be Smart With Williams

In an NFL world that so often demands excellence, it’s refreshing to see Holmes stick to his plan with Williams and not rush him back to the field.

If the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back, it has always seemed that they shouldn’t rush him along. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces given what he means to the offense.

Making sure he is completely ready is of utmost importance to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back even if it’s obvious the Lions need him in a big way to make dynamic plays and turn around an anemic offense.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery.

Holmes and his staff seem to know this, and continue to handle this situation in the right way.

