‘I Feel Real Fast:’ Jameson Williams Touts Injury Recovery Progress

After a week of running around in practice, the Detroit Lions have seen what wideout Jameson Williams could give them, and have to feel good about him inching back into the mix.

Williams remains sidelined as he has worked through rehab for an ACL injury that happened almost exactly a year ago. Now, however, he’s been going through practice and is starting to close in on a return.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 1 including Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Williams was asked about how he is feeling after knocking more of the rust off in practice. As he said, the rust has disappeared and he is back on his feet.

#Lions rookie Jameson Williams says he doesn’t feel “rusty.” Williams says he’s been around for a while and he’s “somewhere close to” full speed. “I’m running real fast right now,” Williams said. “I feel real fast. I’m feeling good.” He says it’s not his decision on his return. pic.twitter.com/5LCQgM1t2Z — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 1, 2022

“I wouldn’t say I feel rusty. I’m getting back on my feet. I’ve been running around for a little minute now, so I’ve been back out with the team. I wouldn’t say I feel rusty,” he said to the media as shown in Woodward’s tweet.

Does that mean Williams is at full-strength, he was asked. As he said, that could be the case considering how fast he’s been feeling on the field thus far.

“Somewhere close to it. I’m running real fast right now. I feel real fast. I feel good,” Williams admitted.

In terms of whether or not he will actually suit up in Week 13, Williams doesn’t seem to care much, and knows that the call is out of his hands at this point.

“It’s really not my decision. I’ll probably know when y’all find out,” Williams joked with the media

The decision will be made soon enough, but it’s simply good to hear that Williams is feeling fast and strong as he prepares to return to the field shortly for his first NFL game.

Dan Campbell Still Non-Committal on Williams

Whether Williams returns this week along with fellow ACL rehabber Romeo Okwara remains firmly up in the air from the coaching staff. A decision will have to be made before 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

So far, it’s unknown whether or not the team will want to activate Williams this week, or give him one more week of practice to get up to speed before turning him loose in Week 14.

Head Coach Dan Campbell says WR Jameson Williams looks a little better every day. Yesterday he got a really good load working with the scout team. He *has not* made a decision yet on whether or not Jameson will play Sunday. Same goes for Romeo Okwara. #Lions — Dannie (@dannierogers___) December 2, 2022

“Head Coach Dan Campbell says WR Jameson Williams looks a little better every day. Yesterday he got a really good load working with the scout team. He *has not* made a decision yet on whether or not Jameson will play Sunday. Same goes for Romeo Okwara,” Rogers tweeted.

All fans will need to do is try to stay tuned to see what the team decides. Either way, it will be the best possible decision for Williams as well as the team whether he plays or not this week.

Williams Not Looking Rusty During Practice

As the Lions attempt to continue to ease Williams back into action, a new video from practice gives folks a taste of just how fast he is and what he could do for the offense.

Colton Pouncey of The Athletic gave folks a peek behind the curtain, and as he showed, Williams certainly has some speed to burn.

“Jamo Comin’,” Pouncey wrote in the tweet.

Obviously, the team is easing Williams back into the mix and he may or may not play this week, but the wideout looks more than ready to be able to handle the load that is coming his way, whatever it may be.

Lions fans are likely more than ready to see Williams on the field putting that speed to use in a game.