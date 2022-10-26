Dan Campbell Offers New Timetable for Jameson Williams’ Lions Debut

The Detroit Lions are waiting for the return of wideout Jameson Williams to the team, but it’s still going to be a while before that officially happens.

Williams has been shelved as he recovers from an ACL injury, and by the time he returns, it will be almost a year from when the injury was sustained in January of 2022. Now, there’s a bit of finality being sensed in Williams’ case.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, October 26, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell talked about where Williams is at. While he continues to do well, it might be another month before the wideout can come back to the team.

An update on Jameson Williams. pic.twitter.com/UMaGFQ9jaB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 26, 2022

“There’s still hope. There again, he’s put together a good month. A real good month. We feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out. It’s hard to say when that’s going to be. I would say at least another month. But I do feel like we’re going to get him before this is said and done,” Campbell told the media.

Another month for Williams would put him back on the field perhaps by the end of November or the beginning of December. It could mean that Williams takes more time to get up to speed before coming on the field. There would be a debate if bringing Williams back would be worth the risk if the record remains poor

Still, Campbell’s update remains hopeful. It seems as if the Lions will get Williams back this season, but perhaps just a bit later than many people thought.

Wide Receiver Injuries Hurting Lions

Detroit continues to struggle with injuries at wide receiver, making Williams an important player to watch for a return in the weeks ahead no matter when it may happen. Even as patience for Williams has become a virtue, many folks can’t wait to see him because of this.

So far, the Lions aren’t getting their money’s worth with DJ Chark, and others have been hobbled on the field as well.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had to battle through an ankle injury early this season, and Josh Reynolds is fighting the same thing with the team in recent weeks. In the absence of these players, others have stepped up for the Lions, including Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond.

A player like Williams, though, could be a game-changer. Even with guys like Chark, St. Brown and Reynolds in the mix, it’s always been clear that Williams possesses some dominating traits and potential abilities that set him apart in a big way.

Even though that is the case, the team will not rush Williams at all, even as much as he seems like

Lions Handling Williams Recovery Well

While fans might be frustrated about having to wait for Williams, the Lions continue to do the right thing in terms of his recovery given his importance to the roster moving forward.

It long figured if the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back, they wouldn’t rush him along. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces in a long time given what he means to the offense. Making sure he is completely ready is of utmost importance to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back even if it’s obvious the Lions need him in a big way to make dynamic plays.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery and continuing to proceed smartly.

As of now, it seems as if all systems remain go for Williams to return at some point late in the season. Fans shouldn’t expect him before December with this new update.