Jameson Williams Explains Hall of Fame Reasoning Behind Lions Number

When Jameson Williams selected 18 for the Detroit Lions, the move didn’t likely raise much attention with fans, but perhaps in hindsight it should have considering the combination.

Williams, clearly a historian of football himself, explained that a pair of Hall of Fame wideouts were the reason for his decision with regards to the number. Specifically, Calvin Johnson as well as Randy Moss. Both players are now in the Hall of Fame, and it’s clear that is the path that Williams is hoping for himself.

Speaking to the media after practice on Saturday, May 14, Williams was asked about the number and as he explained, it was a tribute to a couple of Hall of Fame players in Johnson and Moss, a few guys he clearly looked up to playing the position himself.

We think you look pretty good in Honolulu blue and 18, @bigsgjamo! pic.twitter.com/R9MPtqijOL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 14, 2022

“It was a couple options. One reason was Calvin Johnson had 81, I saw 81 and I wanted to flip it. Randy Moss had 18 once, he was my favorite receiver,” Williams explained with a laugh.

In college, Williams wore 1 with Alabama. That number in Detroit is currently occupied. Clearly, that wasn’t going to change, even after a little give and take between the sides.

“No, Jeff Okudah my bro got it. Thing is we already tried to (negotiate), that’s over with. I like (18) though, how do y’all think it looks?,” Williams said to the media.

Williams couldn’t hide the joy of being at his first NFL camp and was smiling throughout. Safe to say 18 looks pretty good on him, and it’s a number he can make his own in the future in a big way.

Williams Looks Motivated to Have Own Bright Career

Though he is going to be eased back into work slowly, Williams is already taking on the look of a player who can make a big difference in the league. Early in rookie camp, he caught the eye of head coach Dan Campbell for his preparation and diligence. Already, he is working hard even though he has not been on the field and preparing due to the ACL injury which he is still recovering from.

Williams’ words are certainly interesting related to the jersey. He is clearly thoughtful, and comes into the league with the right blend of appreciation of the past and motivation for the future. To that end, this jersey tribute could show why he might be primed for success.

A Brief History of Lions’ Rookie Class Numbers

The jersey numbers the rookie class is taking over have an interesting history with the Lions. In terms of 97, that number was most recently worn by defensive lineman Nick Williams, who was not re-signed this offseason. The closest a main roster player has gotten to 18 was wideout Kenny Golladay, who used to wear 19 in Detroit. 93 was recently worn by Da’Shawn Hand, who had a solid rookie season before injuries limited his impact. 31 was Teez Tabor’s number, so fans will be hoping for better things from Joseph. Tight end Logan Thomas last wore 82, but it was a number popularized by wideout Jermaine Crowell in the late 1990s. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin last wore 44, and Tahir Whitehead wore 59. Perhaps the best-known 36 in Detroit was safety Bennie Blades.

As a whole, the new class will have a big chance to impart some football life into these classic numbers for the team. For Williams, his Hall of Fame shoutout to a couple of greats will hopefully lead to him locking down the same level of greatness for the number.

