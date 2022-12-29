Jameson Williams Offers Mature Response to Question About Lions’ Usage

Often times, NFL wide receivers are seen as divas, but the Detroit Lions have a youngster who proves that notion to be false on their end.

Things haven’t gone completely as planned for Williams given his injury recovery and slower adjustment to the league as a result. That’s tough for a guy who does everything fast, but Williams has learned that patience is a virtue.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 29, Williams was asked about his start so far and if there was any frustration brewing. The answer was no.

“It’s about patience. You can’t rush everything. It’s just patience, you know?,” he said honestly.

While that response would have been impressive enough, Williams didn’t stop there. When pressed on his first season in the league, the wideout could have been down in the mouth given his lengthy recovery and adjustment. Instead, he struck a more optimistic chord.

“It’s been good. We obviously have had a good season so far. Hopefully we can win out and make it to the playoffs and show what we can really do. I would say the experience has been great to me,” he said. “It’s my first season in the NFL. Just something I’ve been looking forward to my whole life and it’s almost coming to an end this year, so it’s just been a great time.”

As for how he wants the season to end in terms of personal goals for production, Williams once again was team-first in mindset, ignoring any personal glory.

“Just wins. Just wins,” Williams said flatly with a smile.

In a league full of me-first players, Williams remains all about the we. That’s refreshing to see as many folks have tried for weeks to drum up drama regarding his role within the offense as a rookie.

This humble outlook is sure to help Williams find greatness in the league and maintain it in due time.

Williams Appreciates Praise From Jared Goff

No matter what kind of role he has been playing for the offense, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has been effusive in his praise of Williams and how he has translated to the league.

Not only has Goff called his rookie wideout fast, but he has been quick to point out he is picking up the game rapidly, even as the duo works to hammer out some timing issues that have plagued them a bit early on due to a lack of reps.

Williams himself loves hearing that Goff appreciates him, especially relative to where he’s at in the NFL and the respect he has piled up at the position thus far.

“It makes me feel good coming from a guy like that. He has major respect in the NFL and had some great years under him, former number one pick,” Williams explained. “From a guy who has done a lot of things in this league, coming from him who sees my talent and my ability, I feel that sounds good.”

Already, Goff and Williams seem to be building a sound chemistry on the field and off. That’s important as it relates to getting this duo going in the future, which is going to be a big goal for the Lions in 2023.

Williams Emulating DJ Chark’s Game

As his adjustment to the league has played out, Williams has gotten a chance to sit back and watch some of his contemporaries at wide receiver. It’s been a good learning process for the youngster.

With a room featuring some of the top young and up and coming wideouts in the NFL, Williams has had a lot of opportunities to soak up valuable knowledge, and that’s something he’s been getting done in a big way week to week.

“I learned a lot from guys like them, just watching them. I sat back in and I was watching them since like fall camp even before then. How they train, how they do things like that. I just take certain things from that and add it to my game. I see something I like, I’ll try to add that to my game,” he explained.

Specifically, Williams told the media that he has been watching DJ Chark the closest, since he feels as if their games are similar. As a result, he has done some major learning watching the wideout operate while incorporating some of his moves.

“I’ve seen a lot of things from DJ. We have a lot of things in common with the speed, how we run down field and things like that. I like his game too, so I took a lot of things from his game. He has a real great game. Real well-rounded game and I like it for sure,” he said.

Like Williams, Chark has proven to be a humble receiver capable of doing his biggest talking in between the lines on game day.

That’s refreshing no matter how the season ends for him or his team.