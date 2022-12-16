Jameson Williams Reveals Fantastic Location of First Touchdown Ball

Jameson Williams got into the end zone for the first time in his career in Week 14 for the Detroit Lions, and it was a special moment for the youngster who had to battle back from injury.

Williams’ return to the field was delayed, but no less special. The fact he was able to score on such a dynamic play only points to what he will offer the team in the future. for now, though, Williams is simply enjoying the moment of his first touchdown and basking in the afterglow.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 15, Williams was asked about the ball from the big moment. As he said to Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News and others, it’s still sitting in his bed at home, tucked in after the big play.

Jameson Williams said the ball from his first career touchdown is currently at home in his bed. Guy just loves football pic.twitter.com/zy5eZYXEcE — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 15, 2022

“I ain’t going to lie, the ball is at my house. It’s in my bed. He gave it back to me. I’m going to give it back to him. I actually got to get it painted up, first touchdown. I just forget to keep brining it back in. But it’s at home in bed right now,” Williams told reporters with a smile.

Williams confirmed that the ball is going to go back to his father eventually, but for now, it’s chilling at home. Not a bad life for the ball and certainly not a bad gesture for Williams.

The man who was always spotted carrying a football in his hand while rehabbing during training camp clearly loves the game. It’s obvious he cherishes this particular ball more than any other right now.

Williams Presented Ball to Dad After Touchdown

It’s clear that the ball will be staying in the family, and that was obvious in the minutes after the touchdown was scored. Williams found his father and immediately presented him with a game ball after the pass.

Al Karstan tweeted about the major gesture that Williams did for his father in the heat of his most special moment on a football field up to this point.

Detroit Lions Rookie WR Jameson Williams, in his second career game, scores a 41-Yard Touchdown on his first career catch and hands his Father, who is rocking a “He’s Back” Jameson shirt, the touchdown ball. pic.twitter.com/1pGoLyhl1D — Al Karsten (@bigalfredosauce) December 11, 2022

“Detroit Lions Rookie WR Jameson Williams, in his second career game, scores a 41-Yard Touchdown on his first career catch and hands his Father, who is rocking a “He’s Back” Jameson shirt, the touchdown ball,” Karstan tweeted.

Williams, a humble superstar, sends a great message with that play. He was thinking of his family in the moment of the biggest play he’s made in the league to this point. The ball is likely to become a major family

While Williams didn’t do much the rest of the game, he didn’t have to. He made the most of his chance in more ways than one, and there will be more into the future. That’s refreshing to see.

Watch Williams’ First Career Touchdown

In terms of the play, it was a beautiful pass and a good catch and run from Williams on what was a major coverage bust.

Here’s a look at the play, which was a beautiful route on second-and-five in the first quarter and the type of score that Williams turned in plenty of times in his college career:

Williams managed to find a seam down the middle of the field and managed to outrun everybody for an easy touchdown. It was a huge play for Detroit, who managed to get a big play to start the game and ignite a sellout crowd.

It’s obvious that the moment will be one that is remembered forever by the youngster. He’s not going to be giving up the ball easily from the event, either.