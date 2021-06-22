Jamie Collins Facing Significant Challenge for Lions in 2021 Season

Over a year ago, the Detroit Lions signed linebacker Jamie Collins to provide some veteran thump to a key position on the field. Things didn’t go exactly as planned in Collins’ first season.

Instead of being a stabilizing presence that helped the Lions get over the hump, Collins struggled and the linebacker group as a whole struggled. The team’s defense played poorly, and as a result, many singled Collins out for his up and down play at times.

In 2021, however, the team has gained a new defensive staff with a new plan. The Lions are changing plenty of roles for plenty of people, and Collins is no exception whatsoever. As the linebacker explained, he’s likely to have a new role where he rushes the passer more, and that’s something that could help him in a big way on the field.

Collins’ quote on this matter was explored in a piece by Pro Football Focus writer Ben Cooper. As Cooper explained, there’s going to be a change for Collins which involves more pass rush in 2021.

He wrote:

“After earning a 75.0-plus pass-rushing grade in each of his first three NFL seasons, Collins has done so just once in his past five. That’s not to say he can’t do it, as he did notch eight sacks among 33 total pressures in 2019, but pass-rushing has been a declining facet of his game. Collins split time between inside linebacker and outside linebacker in that fruitful 2019 campaign, but he almost only lined up on the inside last year. It remains to be seen where Glenn will play the veteran.”

Wherever Collins plays, it seems as if based on the quote he will be ready to go and do some damage. That is the hope for a defense which needs his performance.

Collins’ NFL Stats and Highlights

Obviously, Collins has the chops to pull off such a role switch given all he has done in the league. Collins has been a solid performer in the NFL for years. He started with the New England Patriots where he got to know former Lions coach Matt Patricia, and later was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a few seasons before he got released and signed back in New England. After that, he signed in Detroit. Prior to the Lions, Collins had racked up 577 tackles, 24.5 sacks and registered 16 forced fumbles as well as 10 interceptions. Last season in Detroit,

The Lions will want to see more of this in 2021, and that is the version of Collins they are hoping to inspire for next season.

Lions Linebackers Facing Changed Room

One thing working into Collins’ favor with the new staff could be the fact that the Lions don’t have a ton of depth at linebacker in terms of pass rush. Trey Flowers could be asked to pitch in at such a role and also Romeo Okwara, but Collins brings more of the linebacker end. At the position, they’ve made a few additions in Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone, but as a whole, they have not chosen to add much this offseason at the spot while subtracting plenty. Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones were allowed to walk, which could mean the team wants to get more of a look at Jahlani Tavai before declaring his project over with.

Collins has experience and should be able to deliver on a new challenge for the team.

