Jared Goff Downplays Notion Lions Are Favorites Heading Into 2023

The Detroit Lions have seemingly gone from also-rands to favorites overnight in the NFC North, but don’t tell Jared Goff that.

Many believe the Lions are now on track to do some damage in the league, and as a result, the team could have a bigger target on their back as the 2023 season begins. Goff, though, isn’t completely sure that will be the case.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, April 18, Goff was asked about the notion that the Lions will have a bigger target on their backs as a result of the winning they did last season. As he said, that would be a surprise, because the team hasn’t actually accomplished much on the field just yet.

“I mean, we’ve missed the playoffs, why would we have a bullseye? We played better last year and have a lot of work to do still, but we’re a better team. We’ll get teams better shots maybe, but we certainly have done a lot of things that have improved our chances and hopefully can give us a better chance this year,” Goff said to the media.

In terms of the timeline, Goff was quick to point out that while the media might be running with a narrative for the team as favorites, it’s hard to proclaim anyone favorites in April, and plenty can change between now and the start of camp.

“I don’t believe there are any favorites to win anything in April. What do I know? A lot can change from now until August or whatever. We like what we’ve done in the offseason and last year, but plenty of stuff to get better at and work on,” he explained.

Goff seems to be guarding against some of the major expectations that have come about this offseason. As the leader of the team, he is attempting to keep his group grounded ahead of the season and focused on some bigger tasks at hand.

Lions Projected for Major 2023 Win Total

Where is the talk coming from regarding the Lions as favorites? Most of the offseason, there has been hype in the media proclaiming the team a potential top dog in the division.

Aaron Rodgers is likely to be moving on from Green Bay, and the Lions could be primed to take over the mantle as a new contender in the division as a result. They have also seen some ambitious win totals speculated for 2023.

Vegas Sports & Information Network contributor Ben Fawkes showed off some of the data behind that hopeful resurgence. As Fawkes tweeted, the team has already made history being that their win over-under for this season has been set at 9.5 games. Those are totals not seen projected for the team since 1989.

The Detroit Lions open with a 2023-24 Over/Under of 9.5 wins at @DKSportsbook Per @SOHistory, that is their HIGHEST win total since at least 1989 🤯🤯 (Previous high was 9 in 2012 & 1992) — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) March 27, 2023

“The Detroit Lions open with a 2023-24 Over/Under of 9.5 wins at Draft Kings Sportsbook. Per SportsOddsHistory.com, that is their HIGHEST win total since at least 1989. (Previous high was 9 in 2012 & 1992),” Fawkes tweeted.

Prior to their finish in 2022, the Lions had not won nine games since the 2017 season. These numbers prove that there hasn’t been this much hope for the Lions ahead of a new season in a long time, and many think the team will be primed to have a big year as a result.

Jared Goff: Lions Seek Consistency Overall

As a whole, the Lions as a whole are trying to ignore such press. They are still seeking improvements after a season which saw them look impressive most of the year. That’s especially true on Goff’s side of the ball.

Offensively, the team finished with the fourth-overall offense in the league, but it’s clear the players are thinking bigger. Already, there has been talk of finishing higher than that statistically this season.

Goff would agree with that notion, and as he explained, the team’s biggest critics will continue to be themselves as they raise the bar and start to ponder the work they will soon be able to do on the field.

“I think the the standards and expectations will continue to rise and I think the urgency in the building will continue to rise and I think it has already,” Goff said. “I think all the way from the top down through us is ready to go and ready to get after this year. There’s a lot of work to do and a lot of time until we can actually get on the field and put this stuff into action, but we’re excited.”

Specifically, Goff wants to see the Lions continue to work on the small details. He believes honing in on that should help them achieve bigger goals moving forward.

“Consistency and detail and standard of execution. It’s just like the little things that maybe we got away with last year and then maybe sometimes we didn’t get away with. Just don’t allow those to potentially bite us,” Goff explained.

Not worrying about any expectations, Goff likely thinks the Lions will be in good shape if they can keep looking within and striving to improve. That, outside of any outside talk, seems to be what the team wants to focus on this offseason.