Jared Goff: ‘Maybe Being P***** off’ Is Answer for Lions

The Detroit Lions need to find a way to shake up their season and get a victory, and with an 0-4 record, frustration is starting to build within the team.

While many might think that would be bad news for the Lions, the opposite could be true. Frustration could actually be just what the doctor ordered to help in getting the team over the hump and finding the elusive first win of 2021. That’s according to quarterback Jared Goff, anyway.

After Detroit’s tough 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, Goff was asked about the mentality and mindset of the team on October 3, and as he said, some frustration is beginning to set in. Goff believes if the Lions could channel that frustration, though, they could be in a much better place.





“You get to the point where it’s no longer ‘oh well we did these things good.’ You get to the point where it’s like ‘well, we still lost’ and you’re not happy about it,” Goff explained. Yeah, maybe a pissed off team executes a little bit better and that’s me included. How can we be better next week? Maybe being pissed off will be the answer.”

Regardless of what the answer is, the Lions will have to find it soon. The team is just one of two in the league without a win thus far, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perhaps if the Lions take that personally and remain upset they will have the inside track to finding a way to properly turn things around.

Dan Campbell Senses Same Frustration From Lions

Goff was asked about the mindset because Campbell had said after the game that he thinks the Lions are getting to the point where they are upset, which is something he sensed in a major way after the close defeat against the Bears. As he seemed to think, that’s not exactly a bad thing given what it could push the team to do on the field.

“They were frustrated. They didn’t like losing. I felt like there was a little more anger than there was disappointment and that’s a good thing. Because that will drive you to come back. It ought to piss you off,” Campbell said honestly.

Finding a way to channel that anger and focus on finding the inches needed to win will now be the challenge of the coaching staff.

Goff Rebounds For Solid Second Half, Wants Lions to ‘Keep Faith’

As a whole, Goff did a nice job against the Bears in the second half after a shaky first half. The quarterback had a few fumbles in the game that led to turnovers which limited the Lions in the red zone, but the good news is like other weeks, he was able to regain form in the second half and lead the team on a couple of scoring drives. Goff would finish with 2 touchdowns and 299 yards passing on the day.

Other than the stats, Goff explained that he thinks the team needs to keep focus and keep believing in each other to come out the other side of this slump.

“We need to make sure we don’t go numb to it. Keep that hope, keep that faith we’ve had,” he said. “It’s hard. We’re 0-4, we’ve lost some tough ones, we’ve shown some fight, we’ve shown some good things, but ultimately it hasn’t been close to good enough yet. So keep that hope. Keep believing in each other. It goes a long way. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to do it with, to fight through this adversity and come out the other side.”

The challenge will be channeling a pissed off mindset and keeping hope, because the schedule doesn’t lighten up a bit for the Lions from here on out.

