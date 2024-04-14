Lions Nearing Potential $50 Million Commitment to QB Jared Goff: Insider

“The burgeoning market is understandable. Quarterback is the league’s most important position, but there exists a dearth of highly qualified, pro-ready prospects available to play it,” Camenker wrote in March.

“That drives teams to lock in a deal with any decent quarterback they find, no matter the price. This is made possible by the league’s ever-rising salary cap, which played a role in the baseline value for top-end quarterback extensions to draw closer to $200 million in total value and $50 million in average annual value (AAV).”

Other analysts anticipate a similar range for Goff’s next contract. Spotrac analyst Michael Ginnitti predicted in February that the Lions would give him a four-year deal worth $180 million with close to $150 million in guarantees.

Spotrac projects a 4 year, $180M extension for #Lions QB Jared Goff, including nearly $150M of practical guarantee through 2027. FULL BREAKDOWN: https://t.co/5J9T6KjFvG pic.twitter.com/uVR2uClJdw — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 28, 2024

Jared Goff Thrilled With Move

The Lions have taken a major step forward behind Goff’s leadership, winning the division for the first time in three decades and advancing to the NFC Championship game. Goff has raved about the franchise, saying in an interview this week that the trade that shipped him from the Los Angeles Rams was a turning point not just in his career, but his entire life.

“In hindsight, (being traded to Detroit) was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human,” Goff said in an appearance on the “Trading Cards” podcast, via the Detroit Free Press.

Goff added that there were plenty of critics who thought his career was over when he was sent to Detroit, but he’s happy that they’ve been proven wrong.