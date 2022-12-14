Former Lions’ Rival Coach Gives Team Ideal Plan to Follow With Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have managed to enjoy a great season so far, and perhaps the biggest reason why is the play of their quarterback Jared Goff.

So far this season, Goff has been fantastic in leading the team on the field and off. He’s putting up numbers and has the Lions back in contention while playing an elite role at quarterback.

All of this has combined to make the future of Goff a hot-button issue in the NFL community as well as the fanbase. The debate is just beginning about what the team needs to do with Goff.

According to former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt, the Lions shouldn’t be in a rush to get rid of Goff. Not only is the quarterback playing well, but he’s managed to get back to what he did well all along in Detroit according to the coach. That should combine to keep him around in the future.

Speaking on Unfiltered with David Kaplan, Wannstedt, who used to coach the rival Chicago Bears, explained that Goff offers the Lions plenty at this point in time, enough to say he wouldn’t move on right now. In fact, he would keep him and keep feeding into what he does best.

“I would not add another quarterback. I’ll tell you what, go back four years ago when Sean McVay and the Rams were in the Super Bowl. They ran the ball and they did play action pass and got to the Super Bowl. Guess who their quarterback was? Jared Goff,” Wannstedt explained on the show. “All of a sudden, they changed philosophies and they want to go drop back. He’s a play action guy, and that’s what Dan Campbell is. Dan Campbell is never going to start throwing that ball 50 or 60 times a game. He’s going to run and play defense and play action pass. I think it’s a great fit for Detroit and I think it’s a great fit for Jared Goff.”

So far, the fit looks natural for Goff, who seems to have gotten back to his roots with the Lions and is succeeding as a result of that. There’s no telling how far he might lead the Lions down the stretch as a result.

While many fans might be eager to see the team move on from Goff, for the reasons Wannstedt explains, it might not be likely or feasible.

Dan Orlovsky: Goff Could Have Bright Future

Not only is Goff playing well and looking much better on the field, but he has several advantages when it comes to his future as well. Amongst those are age as well as contract status.

While it might seem like Goff is washed up or overpaid, neither is true. He’s put up solid numbers this season and is still very young with a chance to grow with the weapons he will have in Detroit.

As ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky explained, Goff is still young and might even be a value contractually given the talent he has shown when leading the Lions this season.

He’s a reality Jared Goff is 28 years old.

“He’s a reality. Jared Goff is 28 years old. He ranks 6th in QBR and just got Jameson Williams. He has a $62M cap hit over the next 2 years,” Orlovsky tweeted.

Obviously, these numbers show the advantages that Goff offers to the Lions in the short and long term. For that reason, the team could look like geniuses for keeping him when all is said and done.

Goff Having Fantastic 2022 Season

The Lions have also been winning thanks to the play of Goff himself at quarterback. It’s been a banner season so far for Goff, and it feels as if things are simply going to keep getting better for him.

How good has Goff been? He’s a top 10 quarterback in the league by most metrics, something the Lions PR account tweeted about recently. That’s the good news in terms of his play at the position.

“This season, Lions QB Jared Goff ranks: t-3rd in 300-yard games (4), t-5th in pass TDs (22), t-5th in 25+ yd. completions (26), t-5th in games with a 100.0+ rating (6), 6th in passing 1st downs (172), 7th in rating (97.9), 8th in yards (3,352),” the account tweeted.

Through Week 14, Goff has put up a very solid 22 touchdowns to just seven interceptions on the field. Goff has thrown for 3,352 yards and has been a quality game manager for the Lions. He’s avoided the big mistakes for the most part, and been a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense.

Detroit could keep Goff given what he has been able to do in leading a resurgent Lions offense most of the year, and it sounds as if that could be what they are poised to do. He’s had some inconsistent games, but that applies to nearly any quarterback in the game.

The Lions don’t seem like they are in a rush to move on from Goff, and according to plenty of folks, that’s the right decision for the team to make.