Lions QB Jared Goff Drops 7-Word Statement on Crushing NFC Title Game Loss

A little more than two months after the Detroit Lions watched their Super Bowl hopes evaporate as they blew a 17-point lead in the NFC Championship game, Jared Goff is turning his frustration into motivation.

The Lions quarterback spoke out about the team’s heartbreaking conclusion to the season, when they were unable to hold onto a 24-7 halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Speaking to reporters on April 16 during the team’s second day of the team’s offseason program, Goff predicted they would return even stronger after the defeat.

“It gave us a ton of fire,” Goff said, via Vito Chirco of SI.com.

Jared Goff Dwells on Loss

Goff said the NFC title game loss was a culmination of factors that all seemed to fall against the Lions, but said he believes they still should have found a way to win the game.