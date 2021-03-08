Rams Defender Lavishes Praise on Future Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are bringing a brand new quarterback in the mix in the form of Jared Goff, and in the weeks since the deal was first revealed, plenty of folks might not have known what to think about the team’s newest player.

Goff has played with the Los Angeles Rams out west and aside for a few matchups against the Lions and in the playoffs, has been largely invisible to Detroit fans as a result. Even though many might not know what type of player they are getting, Los Angeles defensive end Michael Brockers is very bullish on what Goff can bring to the mix for Detroit in the years ahead.

Joining Good Morning Football, Brockers was asked about what makes Goff special and what type of player the Lions were getting. As he said, Goff is not only a great player, but tough as well. That combination means that Brockers thinks the Lions should be very satisfied with Goff as their quarterback moving forward in his mind.

"He has a lot of experience — you can't take that away from him. … He knows how to get it done when the time is needed. So, the Lions should be very happy with what they have. They got a guy with a lot of experience that knows how to get to the big game." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 8, 2021

Goff being a tough player capable of winning some games would be good news for the Lions, and that’s especially true given all they are losing in theory with Stafford. Replacing Stafford with a player who can at least equal him in terms of toughness and ability could be a huge win for the Lions moving forward both in the short and long-term.

Brockers would know, which lends some extra weight to his words in this case.

Why Jared Goff’s Toughness Could Matter for Lions

This offseason, the Lions will trade one of the toughest quarterbacks around in Matthew Stafford. In Detroit, Stafford became noteworthy for never leaving the game and playing even in spite of some of his biggest injury frustrations on the field. Just this past season, Stafford gutted out ankle, hand and rib injuries in spite of the fact that the Lions were playing out the string in a lost season. That type of toughness is to be admired, and something that resonated in the gritty city of Detroit.

There could be a temptation by some to think of Goff as a California guy who isn’t as tough as someone like Stafford, but that might not be the complete truth when all is said and done. Goff will get a chance to show off his toughness to the Detroit fans this season, and as his former teammate thinks, it’s possible they will like what they see when it happens.

Jared Goff Has Major Opportunity With Lions

Goff will enter a situation in Detroit where the majority of the pressure is indeed off of him in terms of his situation. The expectations in Los Angeles were high, but now that he is being written off heading to Detroit, Goff can simply settle in and play football. Most predicted the Lions to select a quarterback in the draft or be involved in the quarterback market, but Goff can put an end to that with a quality season on the field. It’s a big chance for both him and the Lions heading into 2020.

Very quietly, the Lions may have solved a major issue on their team with a blockbuster trade. Once Goff comes into the mix, he will be given plenty of support to reinvent himself, and the Lions might like the kind of player they are getting in the end.

