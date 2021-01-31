Analyst Makes Bold Future Prediction for Jared Goff’s Career

The Detroit Lions have agreed to ship Matthew Stafford out of town, so with that move comes a new quarterback and a new beginning for the team with Jared Goff.

Goff enters the Lions with a bruised ego considering how things ended in Los Angeles. The Rams were open about their hopes of dumping the quarterback, and once they zeroed in on Stafford, they found a willing trade partner with the Lions. Now, Goff is on the move. While many consider him a mere throw-in or a guy who’s contract is an albatross, it’s clear Goff has received some love for what he could still do in the league.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweeted after the trade that he isn’t giving up on Goff doing big things and being in the playoffs very soon. The reason? His overreaching talent.

It’s just a prediction so don’t freak out but I’ll just put it on the record and maybe I’m wrong but whatever: Jared Goff will be a starting QB in the playoffs within in the next 2 years. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 31, 2021

I’m one of those people who can’t forget ability. Jared Goff led the Rams to a 54-51 win over the Chiefs just two seasons ago. He threw 413 yards, 4 TDs & 0 INTs. I know he had bad ones. But man, I guess I’m just glass half full. I think Goff has what it takes to win in the NFL. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 31, 2021

The upside in this move for Goff is the fact he will land in Detroit with Brad Holmes, Aubrey Pleasant and Ray Agnew. There’s been tons of turnover and Rams folks coming to the Lions in recent weeks, and Goff will get to start fresh with folks who know his talent in a great spot for him.

To be clear, Darlington doesn’t say where Goff could be in the playoffs within the next two seasons, but it’s hard to imagine Brad Holmes giving up on him that quickly, so the implication could be that the Lions might be better than some are giving them credit for in the end after this deal.

Goff will have his chance to prove the haters wrong and stick it to the Rams in the future, and it’s clear he could be motivated to do so.

It’s clear Goff has talent, so it will be interesting to see if he can live up to this prediction.

Jared Goff ‘Ready for New Start’ With Lions

For the last week, it’s been discussed how Stafford wanted a fresh start from Detroit. The same can be said for Goff, who went through a public divorce with the Rams and is ready for his own fresh start and to prove what he can do for the Lions.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler hinted that Goff is very motivated to come in and prove his talent to his new team and remind what he can do.

What I know after reporting Stafford-Rams out the last few days: Stafford wanted this, the chance to maximize talent with McVay Rams determined but knew Goff’s deal was only major hurdle. Goff was ready for new start, was railroaded by Rams, eager to remind what he can do. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2021

A motivated Goff would be great for the Lions now, who need to squeeze all they can out of him after the big trade. It would be phenomenal for the team if Goff came in and proved he could get the job done. The team added a pick haul, but Goff managing to prove the haters wrong would be significant.

What Lions Get With Jared Goff

Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Obviously, Goff has had a better defense to work with than Stafford, which has obviously helped him big time. Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the impressive wins he has been able to put together. Just this postseason, the Rams won a huge road game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Goff was pressed into duty with a thumb injury and delivered a solid performance when the team needed him the most.

It’s clear that Goff is ready to go for his new team, and he might soon be proving himself in a big way.

READ NEXT: Analyst Thinks Lions Swindled Rams Within Matthew Stafford Trade