‘Couldn’t Be More Excited:’ Jared Goff Shares Bold Vision for Lions

The Detroit Lions added a new piece in the form of Jared Goff to the offense, and the expectation is that Goff will be the starting quarterback for the team in 2021.

So what does Goff think about this? He’s pretty excited so far to go to a place that actually wants him and his abilities for their team. Speaking to NFL Network’s Mike Silver after the reported deal was revealed, Goff admitted to excitement over a fresh start with a new city.

I spoke to Jared Goff after he was traded to the Lions. He told me, "I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me." Column coming later today, and we'll have more on @nflnetwork at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 31, 2021

As he also said, he’s excited to help in taking the Lions to the next step, as well as working with Dan Campbell and members of the coaching staff.

More from Jared Goff: He feels like he's the right guy to take the Lions where they want to go. "I’m moving forward and couldn’t be more excited to build a winner there. I’m excited about Dan (Campbell) and the whole staff." Column to come. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL @Lions — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 31, 2021

Goff’s relationship was strained with the Rams as well as their coaching staff late in the season, which came to a head when the staff admitted he was temporarily their quarterback, making clear a move was being explored on the market. It’s clear that the relationship between Goff and the Rams was over, and the Lions swooped in and managed to give the quarterback a quality landing spot.

With Brad Holmes in the mix as well as others he knows from his time in Los Angeles, it’s possible the pieces are in place for Goff to make those predictions a reality and turn over a new leaf on his career. Plenty is left to help in determining that, but it’s clear Goff is not lacking for confidence upon reaching his new city.

Jared Goff Attracted NFL Trade Interest

Many might think the Lions took on Goff as a throw in, but that is simply not the case as Peter Schrager of the NFL Network reported. As Schrager said, Goff was attracting some interest around the league in terms of a trade and other teams were interested in acquiring him thanks to the fact they believe in his talent, making Detroit’s deal possibly even better.

I’ve spoken to multiple teams this morning who made calls TO the Rams in regards to Goff, too. This wasn’t some throw-in. The Lions wanted him. He had a market. Around NFL, Goff is regarded well. 25, multiple playoff wins, beat Brees and Wilson in their buildings in postseason. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 31, 2021

Detroit and Los Angeles getting a deal done was likely due to the close relationships between the staffs. Both teams had something the others wanted and needed, and came together to get a deal done. It represents a fresh start for both teams and both quarterbacks at potentially the perfect time.

What Lions Get With Jared Goff

Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Obviously, Goff has had a better defense to work with than Stafford, which has obviously helped him big time. Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the impressive wins he has been able to put together. Just this postseason, the Rams won a huge road game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Goff was pressed into duty with a thumb injury and delivered a solid performance when the team needed him the most.

Clearly, the Lions are getting a motivated Goff to help lead in their revival, and that could be huge for the team moving forward.

