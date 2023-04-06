The Detroit Lions continue to try and build momentum off an impressive 9-8 finish to the 2022 season, and with major signings behind them, the team can now focus on workouts to get thing going.

Quarterback Jared Goff has taken another major step to connect with teammates ahead of the important 2023 workout period, which begins for Detroit on April 17.

Images of Goff and some of his top weapons have surfaced on Instagram courtesy of user Champagne Athletics. The image appears to be from a throwing session at St. John Bosco High School in California. Pictured alongside Goff appears to be multiple key Lions including wideouts Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy and Josh Reynolds.

“Posted by (Amon-Ra St. Brown). Absolutely stunning,” the site wrote in a caption on the picture.

Last season, the Lions managed to have a top-three offense in the league, with their wide receivers combining for 3,003 yards and 13 touchdowns together. Detroit’s passing offense would go on to finish the season ranked eighth-overall in the league, collecting 251.8 yards per-game.

By putting in the work with key players right now, Goff can begin to build some of the timing that is critical for success. Williams’ presence is particularly important, seeing as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had said that Goff and the Lions were looking for consistency from the pass catcher coming off his rookie season.

As Johnson told Tim Twentyman on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast this offseason, the Lions want to see a jump from Williams coming into his sophomore season.

Play

Video Video related to jared goff gathers multiple top lions’ receivers for another workout 2023-04-06T15:08:14-04:00

“Jared (Goff) said it before. Consistency. That’s really the name of the game. We’ve had some great conversations with Jameson even since the season ended and I know his mind’s gonna be right when he gets back in there in the springtime. He’s really looking forward to taking that next step as a player and really making a big impact on this league,” Johnson told Twentyman of Williams.

This offseason, Goff is attempting to make sure the Lions don’t have to worry about any such issues with Williams, and it appears Williams is indeed serious on his end about coming prepared in the spring.

Along with some other wideouts, the Lions and Goff appear to be eying the creation of some solid chemistry before a new season.

Jared Goff Has Hosted Other Workouts for Lions

It isn’t the first time that Goff has gotten together with some of his targets this offseason attempting to build some chemistry for the offense ahead of 2023.

Twitter user Steven Tucker was on the spot on Thursday, March 9, and posted a video which showed Goff throwing to St. Brown on a high school field in California during a workout setting.

How I know this Lions team different…. Thursday am in southern Ca and Goff, St. Brown and company are running routes at my kids high school. #OnePride #Lions #DetroitvsEverybody pic.twitter.com/sHrra6tZQl — Steve with a V (@StevenTucker11) March 9, 2023

“How I know this Lions team different…. Thursday am in southern Ca and Goff, St. Brown and company are running routes at my kid’s high school,” Tucker wrote on Twitter in the caption.

In terms of who was at that event throwing with Goff, Tucker wasn’t completely sure of all the names. He seemed to think that running back D’Andre Swift and wideout Quintez Cephus were both in attendance during the workout, which he tweeted. Complete attendance was unconfirmed.

Regardless, this event showed that Goff has been very serious all offseason long about putting in extra work with teammates.

Jared Goff Looks to Keep Momentum Going From 2022

Why start this early work with teammates? Goff likely knows that such preparation ahead of the season can breed success not only for a team, but for himself statistically as well.

Last season was a fantastic one for Goff. In 2022, the quarterback posted a solid 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff also threw for 4,438 yards with a very good 99.3 QBR. Additionally, Goff was a quality game manager for the Lions. He avoided big mistakes most of the year, and was a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense under Ben Johnson.

Play

Jared Goff 2022 season highlights so far… He is certainly not Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Here is Jared Goff's 2022 season highlights up until week 6 2022-10-24T19:24:49Z

Now, seeing Goff continue to get things up to speed with some of his favorite targets has to be encouraging for the Lions. Goff has received the support of players as well as the team’s brass this offseason, as names like Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson have all backed him publicly.

Goff does have a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, as well as three appearances in the Pro Bowl in both 2017 and 2018 and again in 2023. He also has two playoff wins to his credit from Los Angeles.

It’s clear that Goff continues to believe that the Lions can take some steps forward, and with the work he is putting in, is continuing to make sure that he can do his part to help his team over the top.