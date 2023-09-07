Jared Goff’s Fiancee Shows Love on Instagram Before Opener: ‘Go Lions’

Jared Goff’s fiancee is ready for the next NFL season to start and sending love to the Detroit Lions quarterback ahead of the season opener.

The Lions kick off the NFL season in a Thursday Night Football showdown against defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the beginning of a season with high expectations for Goff and the Lions. Detroit is a popular pick to win the NFC North, with many insiders expecting them to build on last season’s 9-8 record.

Christen Harper, Goff’s fiance, is ready as well. The swimsuit model took to her Instagram stories a little more than an hour before the September 7 game to show a short video of herself walking into Arrowhead Stadium with the caption “LFG.”

Christen Harper Ready for New Lions Season

Harper has been ready for the new Lions season to start for a while, sharing an Instagram post on August 31 to express her excitement for Goff and his teammates.

“Football is almost back baby!” Harper wrote, adding the hashtag #GoLions.

The post included a slideshow of Harper and Goff together during what appeared to be a Lions practice.

Jared Goff’s Fiance is a Famous Fan

Harper was first linked to Goff in 2019 and has become one of the most famous Lions fans since he was shipped from the Los Angeles Rams in a January 2021 trade. The 29-year-old Harper is a model, earning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 Rookie of the Year Award honors.

Harper opened up about the relationship with Goff, telling SI.com in a video taken from Miami Swim Week in 2022 that the two met through a dating app. Harper said she wasn’t seeking a serious relationship at the time, but fell hard for the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

“I was truly not looking for anything at the time,” Harper said. “I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I was trying to stay single for a year. Then I met him and the rest is history, baby.”

The couple dated for close to four years before getting engaged during a vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico, in June. Harper shared the news in an Instagram post that showed a video of the two sharing a kiss on the beach.

“6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you,” Harper wrote in the caption.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper Made Big Move This Summer

The Lions quarterback made a big move with Harper this summer, buying a $10.5 million home in Manhattan Beach, California. As the real estate industry news outlet Dirt noted, the home had some famous connections before Goff purchased it.

“Records show Goff paid ‘Modern Family’ executive producer Danny Zuker and his photographer wife Annette Lombardi the exact asking price of $10.5 million for the French Country-style spread, which was just hoisted up for rent at $30,000 per month. Previously owned by MLB pitcher Ken Brett, the place was also occupied by Shaquille O’Neill early on in his Lakers career.”

As SI.com’s John Makaaron noted, Goff already owns another home in California and a property in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.