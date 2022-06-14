Lions Position Coach Hypes ‘Under the Radar’ Lineman for 2022 Big Role

The Detroit Lions have a lot of talented players set to play major roles up front on their defense, and some have been receiving more hype than others in recent days.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash wants to provide some love to the grinders that few people are thinking of today who could end up making a big impact on the 2022 season for his team. Specifically, he gave folks a great name to remember that won’t be on many radars right now.

Speaking to the media on Monday, June 13, Wash was asked amongst other topics about what player to watch that could be a bit of an unknown. His answer? Jashon Cornell, who spent the 2021 season injury but is feeling better now.

“I think there’s obviously some (guys) up front. Jashon (Cornell) has really flashed this spring. Right now we’re still in gym class, you know what I mean? We’re not running the football. That’s the area we got to get better in once we start training camp, but Jashon is a guy that’s under-the-radar right now,” Wash said to the media. “I thought he had a really good spring and I look forward to seeing what he can do being healthy again.”

Cornell had a solid college career at Ohio State and was a seventh-round pick of the Lions in 2020, but has fought off injury early in his career, meaning he hasn’t had a chance to register much in terms of NFL production yet. That could all change very quickly this year if Wash is right.

Cornell Admits to Feeling Great This Season

The good news is that Cornell seems to be feeling as good as Wash thinks he looks. Speaking to the media after practice on Wednesday, June 8, Cornell discussed where he is at after missing the 2021 season. As he said, it was tough to battle back from injury, but he might feel even better now than prior to the injury playing out.

“I think that was really tough for me just coming back from the injury, but now I’m in a good space now where I feel like I’m back to my old self. I actually kind of feel better than my old self now so it’s been good,” Cornell said. “I’ve been in a good situation being here and having the training staff be able to get me back to where I’m at.”

Health is good news for Cornell, and it sounds as if he is making a big push and a big statement early this offseason.

Cornell: Lions ‘Expect’ to Get Quarterback

As he’s been out, the Lions have wasted little time renovating their defensive line unit. At this point, they are one of the deeper, younger groups in the league and that could serve them well on the field. As Cornell said to the media, the expectation now is to get after it up front on defense.

“I feel like our expectation now is just be able to get to the quarterback. I feel like Alim (McNeill), Aiden (Hutchinson), Josh (Paschal) and all those new guys, you can see it out there on the field now,” he said. “It’s like, we’re getting to the quarterback and we’re getting it. This new defense is helping us be with the beat of players that we’re able to get off the ball and not hold up blocks and stuff and be the players that we all came to be in NFL and attack the quarterback and get to the quarterback.”

Detroit has more depth than ever up front, and is looking to take a step up from 2021 when the line collected only 30 sacks. Adding more players to the mix only figures to be a help, and Cornell sees that as the case given what he has watched already early on. It was a sentiment that Wash echoed when he spoke as well.

“You know, obviously the the game is spread out. Offenses are starting to become basketball on grass, so we got to be able to be athletic, play on people’s edges and we have to affect the quarterback more than we have in the past,” Wash said.

Obviously, Wash thinks Cornell could help the Lions do just that when all is said and done, even if some folks don’t know his names today.

