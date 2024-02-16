FB Jason Cabinda Puts Lions, NFL on Notice: ‘Unfinished Business’

Fullback Jason Cabinda had a lot of thoughtful things to say in a recent interview with The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. But most interestingly, he made it clear that he wants to return to the Detroit Lions for a sixth season.

Cabinda also desires to finish what the team started during the 2023 campaign.

“I feel like Ben [Johnson] feels,” Cabinda told Birkett. “Unfinished business.”

Cabinda added in his interview that blowing the 17-point halftime lead in the NFC championship against the San Francisco 49ers “definitely gave me a lot of motivation.”

The Lions offensive coordinator, Johnson, declined a second interview to become head coach of the Washington Commanders after the NFC championship loss to return to Detroit. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said that Johnson told him his reason was “unfinished business.”

Could FB Jason Cabinda Return to the Detroit Lions in 2024?

Cabinda went through a difficult 2024 campaign. For the second straight year, he missed a bulk of the season because of injury.

The Lions placed the fullback on injured reserve on October 7 because of a cartilage problem in his knee. When he returned healthy, the Lions activated him but then released him on December 29.

However, Detroit brought back Cabinda with a practice squad contract. The team also elevated Cabinda to the active roster for the final regular season game and all three playoff contests.

Although the Lions did not sign Cabinda to a reserve/future contract after the season ended, Birkett wrote that “the door is open for him to return.”

For the first part of the offseason, though, Cabinda is focused on getting completely healthy.

“I think right now I’m just focusing on my body, doing what I can to get my body right, where I want it to be,” Cabinda told Birkett.

Cabinda began his career as an Oakland Raiders linebacker in 2018. He joined the Lions the following season.

Cabinda only played special teams during the 2019 season, but in 2020, he started receiving snaps at fullback as well. He played at least 100 snaps on offense each season from 2020-22.

This past season, Cabinda appeared in only four regular season games. He lined up for 74 special teams snaps and 31 snaps on offense.

In five seasons with the Lions, Cabinda has rushed for 27 yards on 6 attempts. He’s also caught 7 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

On special teams, he’s made 22 combined tackles in 46 games with Detroit.

‘Unfinished Business’ for Lions

It’s not really surprising Cabinda shares the “unfinished business” feeling that Johnson does. In fact, the phrase has grown in popularity the past two weeks in Lions circles.

St. Brown uttered the phrase during an ESPN interview at the Pro Bowl Games. And that was after the receiver said the phrase on his own podcast.

“I was a little surprised,” St. Brown said in an ESPN interview in response to Johnson returning as offensive coordinator. “I’m excited — super excited. I know the whole squad is. I mean we can’t wait.

“We’ve got some unfinished business.”

SB Nation’s Kellie Rowe argued on February 2 that “unfinished business” may become the Lions’ new motto for the 2024 season.

The Vegas betting odds seem to share that sentiment. According to BETMGM, the Lions are tied for the fourth-best 2024 Super Bowl odds. ESPN also ranked the Lions at No. 4 on its Early 2024 NFL Power Rankings.

It’s not shocking Cabinda expressed wanting to be part of the franchise’s Super Bowl push next season.