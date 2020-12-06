Jimmy Johnson Thinks Lions Must Hire Former Cowboys Coach

The Detroit Lions are looking for a solution at head coach, and folks are throwing out names left and right as it relates to who should get the gig next.

Naturally, the Fox Sports gang has their opinions on what should happen next and Jimmy Johnson was asked what he would do with the Detroit opening. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he said he would back former Dallas Cowboys’ boss Jason Garrett for the gig in the Motor City.

On the FOX pregame show, Jimmy Johnson suggests Jason Garrett as the Lions' next head coach. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 6, 2020

Specifically, here’s what Johnson said on the telecast about Garrett and why he thinks he would fit the Lions so well:

“They’re going to totally rebuild. They need a coach. I’m going to throw out a name for you. I know I’m biased but check out the facts on Jason Garrett. He was in a tough situation there in Dallas, he won the division three times, he was in the final eight four times with two different quarterbacks. Plus he’s doing a great job with that New York Giants offense and a depleted roster.”

It’s possible that Garrett was a much better coach than he has ever received credit for being, but this is the type of re-tread name that Lions fans would downright be livid with as a head coaching candidate. It’s no knock on Garrett the man, but if the Lions are going to commit to change, most will feel they need to do it on a much bigger scope than hiring a guy who repeatedly went 8-8.

Jason Garrett Career Biography

After being a backup quarterback for years and capturing a pair of Super Bowls in that role, Garrett got into coaching following the end of his career in 2004. He became Miami quarterback coach, then took over as offensive coordinator in Dallas during the 2007 season. From 2011-2019, Garrett coached the Cowboys, and he did win three NFC East titles en-route to an 85-67 career record as a coach. His postseason record was an uninspiring 2-3, but its fair to remember that these numbers would make him amongst the most accomplished Lions coaches in history.

Following his stint in Dallas, Garrett took his talents to the New York Giants where he is the team’s current offensive coordinator.

Robert Saleh ‘Leader in Clubhouse’ for Lions Coach

Despite Johnson’s campaigning for Garrett, the Lions could be looking closest at Robert Saleh to be their next boss. According to Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer, Saleh is the leader in the clubhouse for the Lions coaching gig. Even such, he expects to be one of the hottest coaches on the market this season and have other options as well.

Robert Saleh is the leader in the clubhouse for the Lions job, @JayGlazer said on FOX. Saleh has other options, Glazer added. pic.twitter.com/4RwF0vSpWG — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 6, 2020

Glazer explained that he could have better options based on what the Lions have at quarterback with Matthew Stafford. So far, there are only a few jobs open, but there could be plenty of options that come up in just under a month’s time.

It’s safe to say that most folks in Detroit would be very pleased with Saleh being the choice for the Lions not only thanks to his status as a homegrown talent, but thanks to his coaching acumen and status as a rising star. Even such, that doesn’t mean he’s a slam dunk to take the job, either.

Whether it’s Saleh, Garrett or someone else, there figures to be plenty of intrigue in the future as it relates to who takes over as Detroit’s boss.

