Lions Urged to Poach Top Free Agent From Division Rival

The Detroit Lions are still alive on Wild Card weekend with their first playoff berth since 2016. But rumors have already begun swirling about how the team can upgrade its roster this offseason. Perhaps one potential upgrade could involve Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The Bleacher Report NFL staff argued on January 10 that the Lions should make Johnson the team’s top target in free agency this offseason.

“There’s no question that the team’s defense could use added talent at corner, especially after Emmanuel Moseley hasn’t been able to stay healthy over the last two years,” the BR staff wrote. “That’s also a position that can be a slow transition for rookies, so Holmes would be best off addressing the need in free agency.

Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus both have Johnson ranked as the top cornerback set to be available in free agency this offseason. On Bleacher Report’s November 2 list of expected free agents, Johnson was the top-ranked Bears player who still doesn’t have a contract for next season. How CB Jaylon Johnson Could Fit With the Lions

While rookie transitions at cornerbacks can be slow as the Bleacher Report staff suggested, the Lions have received major contributions from rookie cornerback Brian Branch this season. So it’s a bit ironic for the BR staff to argue the Lions should sign a cornerback because they won’t be able to find one in the draft ready to contribute in 2024.

But without a doubt, Johnson would be a welcome addition to Detroit’s defense.

Johnson recorded a career-high 4 interceptions on his way to his first Pro Bowl nomination in 2023. He also had 10 pass defenses and 36 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss. Furthermore, Johnson returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.

Based on the Pro Football Focus player grades, he was the best performing cornerback in the NFL this season. Johnson earned a 90.8 player grade (out of 100).

The Lions added Branch along with free agent cornerback Cameron Sutton last offseason. But Branch plays nickel corner, so there’s still a starting spot available for Johnson on Detroit’s defense.

The biggest question might be whether the Lions would be willing to sign another cornerback to a big free agent contract. Detroit inked Sutton to a 3-year, $33 million deal last year.

Johnson Likely Staying With the Bears?

Another question will have to be answered before Johnson joins the Lions. Will the Bears even let him leave in free agency?

Johnson expressed a desire to stay in Chicago when asked toward the end of the season about his upcoming free agency.

“I want to stay here,” Johnson told reporters on December 20, via AP News’ Andrew Seligman. “I definitely want to get something done (here) first. But at the end of the day, if something doesn’t get done, then I’m not opposed to any other options.

“But I would love to stay here. So that’s that.”

Spotrac projected the Lions to have about $61.1 million in cap space this upcoming offseason. As of January 10, that’s expected to be the seventh-highest amount of cap space available in the NFL.

The Bears are just ahead of the Lions in Spotrac’s salary cap space projections with $62.1 million to spend.

In all likelihood, the Lions won’t be able to outbid their rival for Johnson’s services. The cornerback is probably going to have to want to leave Chicago for something other than money for the Lions to land the Pro Bowler.