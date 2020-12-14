‘Need to Be Held Accountable:’ Lions Defender Blasts Referees After Loss

Detroit Lions fans have been frustrated with referees for years, and any time a new player comes into the fray and gets a taste, they react strongly.

Such was the case again on Sunday when the Lions lost a close 31-24 game to the Green Bay Packers. Safety Jayron Kearse watched as plenty of close calls went against the Lions in the fourth quarter and was downright frustrated at how things were going. After the game, Kearse sounded off on Twitter in a big way, saying there needs to be a way to hold referees accountable for the mistakes they make on the field.

Ref really need to be held accountable for the shitty things they do — JK (@Jayronkearse8) December 14, 2020

Lions fans have felt like they want to see retribution or punishment for referees who make mistakes against their team, but it simply never comes. Kearse is new to the Lions having joined the team in 2020, so he might not know the culture of blown calls that go against the team. It happens more regularly than anyone wants to admit.

Detroit fans will no doubt be completely in Kearse’s corner after this accurate commentary.

Close Calls Doomed Lions vs. Packers

Detroit was hurt by timely penalties in the game even though they had less penalties overall than the Packers did. The Lions players were likely more frustrated by what happened in terms of replay. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the replay booth go against them with regard to close decisions. First, Detroit didn’t see a potential Marvin Jones catch get overturned. After that, the Lions looked to have recovered an onside kick, but Miles Killebrew was ruled to be out of bounds and the ball went to the Packers.

Safe to say the Lions were frustrated most by these calls, and Kearse is right to want some type of further explanation from the league or consequence if referees were found to have made mistakes. Far too often, close plays such as this have gone against Detroit with little or no explanation from the officials or the league.

Lions Struggles Against Referees

The Lions have been one of the worst off teams in recent history against the referees. Detroit, typically, is burned by a few calls late in the game that helps change the momentum of the game. Far too often, the team has managed to lose games in which things like this play out. Through the years, the Lions have been doomed by a moving football, a player who wasn’t ruled down, a 10 second runoff call, a batted ball out of the end zone, multiple phantom hands to the face penalties and on. The list only seems to grow deeper every single year for the team as they are involved in more close games.

This time, the replay calls may not have cost the Lions the game directly, but many are still unhappy to see that the referees seem to get away with messing with the Lions every single year with no response from the NFL as to why these things keep happening.

READ NEXT: Hunt Report: Darrell Bevell Potentially Earning Right to Stick With Lions