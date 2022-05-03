Jeff Okudah Showcases Even More Gains Within Injury Rehab [WATCH]

While the world has been focusing in on new additions to the Detroit Lions, players already on the roster have simply been grinding away working for 2022 in the best way they can.

Such remains the case for Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. While Okudah has been rehabbing most of the offseason, he has not hesitated to show folks that he is ready to go ahead of the new year, and video evidence of that fact keeps finding ways to surface.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Once again, Okudah has been pictured within offseason training and once again, he is showing very few signs of having any left over rust from the ACL injury which ended his season in September of 2021. Here’s a look at Okudah’s latest work:

Here’s another look at Okudah getting work in courtesy of the Lions:

Add it all up and it sure feels as if Okudah is set to burst back on the scene for the Lions during the 2022 season. Seeing him get this done after watching how fluidly he is moving would not be a surprise whatsoever at this point in time.

If it happens, it would represent big news for a Detroit secondary that could use a big boost from Okudah’s presence.

Okudah Showing Health for 2022 Season

Perhaps the best news for the Lions right now at this point of the offseason is how quickly the team has seen Okudah bounce back, and it’s not the first time he has been spotted working hard. Already, he has been showcasing his progress this offseason a few months ago. Okudah was lost after Week 1 in 2021 with an ugly ACL injury, and has had to rehab himself since. Not much has been said about his healing process this offseason, but a few key updates that have surfaced seem to show things going very well for the young player.

Considering where he was in September and October, this progress in health is a major positive to note. It certainly appears as if Okudah’s recovery is going well, and if that is the case, it would be big news for a Lions defense that needs him in 2022.

Many see the defensive backfield as a major weakness on the team even with names like Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye, AJ Parker and others on the roster. Okudah is a key part of that group, too, and he could serve notice of that if he is able to come into the offseason program healthy and making a difference.

Lions Need Okudah Resurgence This Year

Detroit has some depth questions on the back end, but plenty of them could be answered if Okudah could find a way to live up to his billing as the former third-overall pick in 2020. It’s fair to remember that Okudah’s career did not get firmly off the ground before injury struck in both his rookie year and his sophomore season. With better luck in 2022 and a year of Detroit’s new defense and Aubrey Pleasant’s coaching under his belt, Okudah could gain in confidence in what would prove to be a huge story for Detroit. Depth is a key issue the Lions are facing this offseason on defense, and most are writing Okudah off already for 2022. Given the emergence of young players like Bobby Price, Jacobs, Parker and Ifeatu Melifonwu at cornerback as well as young newcomer Mike Hughes, the Lions could have a bright group with plenty of talent to rely on. Seeing Okudah step up here and provide something would be a major boon for the Lions given he is constantly being written off.

It feels as if Okudah is on the right track for the 2022 season already, and he keeps showing why that is the case with some hard workouts and training. It looks as if Okudah is set to take some leaps forward in terms of health and production this year.

READ NEXT: How New Lions’ Defensive Back Pick Holds Solid Statistic