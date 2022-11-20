Lions Lose Vital Injury Prone Defensive Back to Ailment vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a healthy season from cornerback Jeff Okudah, but that might have come to a screeching halt courtesy of a freak encounter in New York.

In the first half against the Giants, Okudah appeared to be caught up in a friendly fire collision. He quickly exited the field for the defense and went into the medical tent, and folks were wondering where he was.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press was watching and noticed that Okudah was in the tent for a long time without exiting it.

Still in the blue medical tent. Or haven't seen him leave it yet. https://t.co/eTYY7Ir2OU — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 20, 2022

After being in the tent, Okudah left the field and went into the locker room. As Birkett tweeted, that meant he wasn’t likely to come back.

Jeff Okudah out of the tent, headed to the locker room. Doubt we'll be seeing him again today. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 20, 2022

On the field, it appeared to be another head injury for the Lions coming off a bump, but that was only speculation until the Lions officially spoke on the matter. The news wasn’t good at all for Okudah.

Given his history of injuries for the Lions in the past, seeing Okudah leave the field is not welcome for the Lions, nor was the ailment that he exited with on Sunday afternoon.

Lions Reveal Okudah’s Status for Week 11

The injury was a tough one for the Lions, and it got even tougher with the news that was revealed by the team soon after Okudah exited.

As the team’s public relations account tweeted, Okudah was ruled out with a concussion and would not come back in the game.

#Lions Injury Update: CB Jeff Okudah, Concussion Protocol, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 20, 2022

For Detroit, this represents a huge blow for the team. Okudah has been fantastic in the secondary for the Lions, and without him in the game, the defense is going to likely have problems. Additionally, with a short week upcoming, Okudah will have to see if he can turn things around in time for Thursday or not.

As Birkett pointed out, there may not be enough time for Okudah to return for Thanksgiving Day depending on what plays out.

He's in concussion protocol. Someone can double check me, but I'm not sure there's enough time to get out of protocol in time for Thursday's game vs. the Bills. Might depend on where he is in protocol, I guess. https://t.co/q99fLYbH8y — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 20, 2022

Without Okudah for essentially two straight games, the Lions would be in some trouble defensively.

Okudah Enjoying Major 2022 Season

Okudah can take as much credit as anyone for the win in Week 10 given the fact that he helped fuel it in a big way with a clutch pick.

In the fourth quarter with the team needing a huge play on defense, Okudah stepped up and delivered a beauty. He got in front of a Justin Fields pass and took the ball to the house to help tie the game for the Lions.

The interception was simply one play made on the season for Okudah, who’s arguably having a Pro Bowl type season for the Lions. He has locked down and been responsible for the team’s top wideouts. Additionally, he’s been a player who has stepped up as a willing tackler for the team.

Okudah needed a signature moment to get his career going, and this was it in Week 10. The game-changing play helped spur the Lions defense, and they would go on to win the game as a result of this score.

Without Okudah, the Lions will have to find big plays and get off the field somehow. For a defensive backfield that’s been ravaged by injuries, this could be a huge short term and long term blow.