‘Mentally Tough’ Jeff Okudah Armed With Right Mindset to Break Through

The first two years of Jeff Okudah’s career have not gone as planned in the NFL, but all the adversity he has experienced might have merely led him to his best point yet with the Detroit Lions.

Okudah has been slowed by injuries his first few seasons, but that hasn’t dampened his spirit. Far from it, in fact. Okudah has the right mindset to be an improved player in 2022, and it starts with his outlook on the game and where he is at.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, July 27, Okudah discussed his injury recovery and hinted that perhaps the biggest lesson he learned has been mental and not physical. That could leave him in a better place to play a bigger role this year.

“I would say that with everything I’ve gone through the first two years in the league, I think that I’m really a lot more mentally tough,” Okudah explained. “Really just ready with whatever this game throws at you, coming in with an open mind, not really having too much expectations but just being ready for whatever comes at you. I think the mental side, it pays. It’s a great deal because you could be a top athlete but if the mental side isn’t moving efficiently, it just slows you down so a guy actually might not be as athletic as you, but could go out there and play more efficiently because their brain is just going a little bit more smooth.”

With that in mind, Okudah sure seems locked in before a new season. For a young player, such a humble outlook might not come natural. Okudah has had no choice but to be humble in a big way, and the lessons he has learned seem to be ones that will benefit him as it relates to finding a turnaround.

Coming into the year, Okudah has the right outlook. He’s mentally hardened and looks like a good bet to have a bigger output on the field as a result.

Okudah Discusses Social Media Workout Posts

A huge element this offseason for Okudah was sharing the journey of his rehab with the masses on social media. Fans came to love the posts and the updates and have enjoyed being connected with Okudah in a major way. They’ve seen it as a way to hope for progress with their young star.

It was an unintended consequence for Okudah, who admitted that he wasn’t necessarily doing that for the benefit of the fans or himself, nor using it as a way to brag about where he was trending. Instead, Okudah said he was putting the content out there as a shout out to other injured players for motivation.

“I mean for me, I’m not really a social media guy. I was trying to put that stuff out there really to inspire some other guys that might be going through injuries and whatnot,” he explained. “That you know, it’s possible. You don’t have to have an injury that’s like this and feel like you’re out for the count. There’s still hope there.”

Whether he was looking to inspire fans, fellow players or someone else, Okudah has become a popular figure for being honest about his own health and recovery. By showing how much work he is putting in, folks are beginning to believe in Okudah again.

Okudah ‘Blessed’ to Compete in 2022

Perhaps the best news for the Lions right now is how quickly the team has seen Okudah bounce back. As camp comes around, Okudah looks like he is in a good spot to play a role quickly. He didn’t need a stint on the PUP list, and can hit the ground running in camp. That’s huge for his development.

Okudah was lost after Week 1 in 2021 with an ugly ACL injury, and has had to rehab himself since. Almost a year out, it looks as if Okudah is moving fluidly and looking like he can play a big role this year. It’s something he is very appreciative of.

“(It’s) a blessing. Just to know where I was at a year ago. First time competing in about 11 months, so just (to) get out here was a really, really big accolade for me personally,” Okudah said.

Considering where he was in September and October, this progress in health is a major positive to note. It certainly appears as if Okudah’s recovery is going well enough where he can be counted on for some type of role in 2022.

Many see the defensive backfield as a major weakness on the team even with names like Jerry Jacobs, Amani Oruwariye, AJ Parker and others on the roster.

Okudah is a key part of that group, too, and he is already sounding like a player who will make something good happen for himself in 2022.

