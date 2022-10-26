Jeff Okudah Made Amazing NFL History at Cornerback During Active Game

Coming into the 2022 season, most folks had no idea how cornerback Jeff Okudah would look for the Detroit Lions, but he’s provided a resounding answer thus far.

Okudah is healthy and taking on the look of a player who is going to be a menace for years to come on the defensive side of the ball in Detroit. Another example of that played out in Week 7 as he made some major NFL history.

Typically, cornerbacks haven’t been active in terms of tackles lately, but Okudah put that notion to rest with a huge afternoon pursuing the ball. He made history not seen in the league since 1994 by piling up the tackles and a tackle for-loss.

.@jeffokudah is the only NFL cornerback since at least 1994 to produce a game with 15 total tackles and a tackle for loss❗️ Up next #MIAvsDET on CBS pic.twitter.com/WOuCvVF93R — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 25, 2022

“Jeff Okudah is the only NFL cornerback since at least 1994 to produce a game with 15 total tackles and a tackle for loss,” the team tweeted with a highlight package.

Not only has Okudah locked down elite wideouts this year, he showed he can be gritty in run defense. This proves that he could be the total package at cornerback in a bounce-back season with the team.

Okudah’s Monster Game vs. Cowboys Impressive

As this game showed, Okudah has shown signs of having one of the best bounce-backs in the league. While he might not win the Comeback Player of the Year award nationally, he should easily claim it in terms of his own team.

Once again, Okudah’s big day was inspiring to Detroit’s defense. Playing his usual brand of lockdown defense on the field, Okudah stepped up and managed to play solid against the run and the pass, looking elite along the way for the team.

By the time the day was done, Okudah had put up 12 solo tackles, and a total of 15 combined on the day. He was a force in multiple ways and seemed to star during the game in a bigger way than he ever had before with the team.

As the season keeps going, Okudah will keep growing. He continues to do so in fantastic ways while impressing a team that needs him to become a star on the back end. He seems to be taking steps to doing that in a big way.

Okudah’s Emergence Huge for Lions’ Defense

The Lions have had a need for an elite playmaker at cornerback forever. Okudah seems to fit that mantle in a big way with some of the efforts he has shown on the field this season.

Detroit’s defensive backfield has been hampered in a big way by injury and inconsistency once again, which has been the unfortunate news for the team. At cornerback, Amani Oruwariye is having a tough season, and the team lost safety Tracy Walker for the year. Jerry Jacobs has taken his time in recovery.

All of this has meant a rough season for Detroit on the back end, but Okudah has been proving he is stable to the team.

Okudah has been a steadying presence for the Lions this season at one of the worst spots on their roster classically. The fact that he has this stat to his credit is big news for the team as he eyes a solid future with the roster.