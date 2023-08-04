Former Lions Top 5 Pick Exits Training Camp Practice on Cart

The Detroit Lions shipped former No. 3 overall pick and cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. With the Falcons, Okudah was seeking a fresh start.

Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, that fresh start may be short lived.

The Falcons announced that Okudah left practice on August 4 via a cart. He suffered a right ankle injury while covering wide receiver Frank Darby in 1-on-1 drills.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters that Okudah will undergo an MRI.

“I’m going to say this because of the way information travels. Sometimes you have to be mindful of people’s families, loved ones and friends,” Smith said. “If bad information gets out, and the guy’s parents are looking at it or the wife or whomever. But you really just never know until you get an MRI.

“Guys get carted off, and there are all kinds of ridiculous rumors, then the guy’s okay. I just won’t know until he gets an MRI.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on CB Jeff Okudah: pic.twitter.com/N4hZ3XfZnd — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 4, 2023

The Lions traded Okudah to the Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick on April 11. Detroit dealt that pick to the Green Bay Packers to move up a few spots in the second round and draft cornerback Brian Branch.