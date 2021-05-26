Lions Rookie Already Selling Shirts for Good Detroit Cause

It can take time for a rookie to get acclimated into his new community, but one member of the Detroit Lions has wasted no time getting into the mix to give back.

Jermar Jefferson has only been with the Lions for a month, but already, he is attempting to pay it back to the city of Detroit in a big way. Jefferson already has a new line of clothing out featuring his “munchie” nickname, and now, fans can help Jefferson in pairing with the Pure Heart Foundation while getting a cool item.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Here’s a look, as well as a quote from Jefferson:

"Detroit is my new home and I want to do everything I can to make a difference. When I heard about the important work that Pure Heart was doing in the community, I was truly blown away. It’s an honor to work with such an incredible organization. This is just the beginning.” — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 26, 2021

According to the site, the foundation’s mission is “to embrace children with incarcerated parents and empower them to break the cycle of generational involvement in the criminal justice system.”

Jefferson gained the nickname while in elementary school because he was never without a snack, and it’s something which has followed him all the way through to when he was playing for Oregon State and now into the NFL. The shirts have a price of $25.99.

Now, Lions fans have a chance to embrace both one of their newest players as well as a great cause.

Jefferson Proclaimed Potential Steal for Lions

After going defense for most of the middle rounds of the draft, the Lions stepped up and added some intriguing players to the offense on Sunday. First came Amon-Ra St. Brown. Afterward, the Lions waited until the seventh-round to grab Jermar Jefferson with pick 257, acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

While some might not know Jefferson’s name, it’s clear others are very well-versed on how good he can be. In fact, many have proclaimed him perhaps the top sleeper at running back in this class.

What is the reason for Jefferson being proclaimed this? It has everything to do with vision and how tough he runs. As a result, many think that Jefferson could be one of the top steals of the draft. He said he is out to prove everyone wrong sand comes in with a chip on his shoulder.

Some might be tempted to roll their eyes at this proclamation given the fact that Jefferson was around in the seventh-round, but it’s clear that the Lions might end up having a plan for him when all is said and done.

He's actually @dpbrugler's No. 9 RB in this class, one spot ahead of Chuba Hubbard. Fits what this scheme is going to be. That's not a throwaway pick. https://t.co/v646WmhAUj — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 1, 2021

Detroit’s running back room is still fairly stacked, but Jefferson comes in with a chance to prove why he could be the ultimate steal in the end.

Jefferson’s Stats and Highlights

Jefferson had some impressive stats running for Oregon State, putting up 2,923 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career. He also has 299 receiving yards and 2 scores through the air. Those numbers are pretty decent for Jefferson, who could be a productive and solid player given what he did.

Here’s a look at his highlights:

Most Underrated RB In The Country || Jermar Jefferson Ultimate Career Highlights ᴴᴰOne of, if not, the most underrated running back in the country. I've been following his career since his Freshman season, and boi, he has the stuff. Reminds me a lot of Josh Jacobs: incredible balance, fantastic vision, high football IQ, but more breakaway speed. Keep an eye out. Remember to Subscribe and follow me… 2020-12-17T03:20:02Z

Obviously, there’s reason to think that Jefferson could be a player that manages to stick on the roster and produce more than many think with these highlights in mind. Already, he is doing a good job of stepping up for his new city.

READ NEXT: Veteran Writer Makes Ominous Prediction for 2021 Lions