Jerry Jacobs Shares Positive Message After Devastating Injury Reveal

The Detroit Lions watched as one of their top young players suffered a tough injury on Sunday when cornerback Jerry Jacobs went down with a knee injury, and the play was tough to stomach.

Not only is a gruesome injury a bad thing on the football field, but it happened to one of the best people on the Lions in Jacobs as well. He’s been a bright spot for the team in a big way this season, and so to see him go down was frustrating and sad.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Jacobs is feeling that frustration himself, but is also doing a great job of moving forward. On Monday, December 13, Jacobs tweeted an update about his status, revealing that he suffered an ACL injury on the play, but vowing to come back better than he was before.

“First and foremost, I want to thank you from welcoming a kid from Atlanta into your hearts and homes. Thank you for always showing me love and support even during the hard times,” Jacobs wrote. “Your spirit and words of encouragement is what motivated me to go 110% every play. It pains me to announce that I have suffered a ACL injury. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. I can’t wait to get back on the field and play for the best fans in the NFL. Tough times don’t last. Tough people do.”

Jacobs will set out now to rehab the rest of the offseason to be ready for 2022. The good news? He has major talent to fall back on given a 2021 season which saw 34 tackles, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. More than that though, it’s great to see Jacobs keep a positive spirit during what could be a very dark time for an athlete.

Jacobs Shared Heartbreaking Update After Injury

It’s been quite a 24 hours for the cornerback, who shared an update as to his status on Sunday night after the game. The post was pretty heartbreaking, and as Jacobs said, he was reaching out for support from his mother, because he needed her in a big way after the injury played out on the field.

Momma if you seeing this rn just know your baby boy need you more than ever rn💔💔💔 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) December 13, 2021

Not surprisingly, Jacobs was uplifted in the comments by plenty of Lions fans who have been happy with his play this season. To see Jacobs so honest on Twitter and sharing everything is excellent, and it was great to see the team’s fans give him the class he deserves after a great season on the field.

Former Pro Football Doc Predicted Ugly Injury for Jacobs

To hear Jacobs suffered an ACL injury is not a surprise. The news didn’t look good for Detroit on Jacobs quickly during the game. Esteemed former NFL doctor David J. Chao doesn’t think Jacobs is heading for a speedy recovery. As he predicted, it is likely a multiligament injury of the ACL/MCL variety for Jacobs when watching the video.

Not for faint of heart.#JerryJacobs CB2 @Lions

Left knee multiligament injury.

Likely ACL/MCL. Surprised he could "walk". 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DHi4A50DV9 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 12, 2021

Chao’s very educated guess proved to be right, and that means that Jacobs will now be lost for the final five games of the Lions’ regular season and would have to head into a major offseason of rehab on a tough injury.

Though that is bad news for the Lions, their secondary and Jacobs himself, it’s good to see he is keeping the right mindset through struggle.

READ NEXT: Riley Patterson Makes Impressive History With Lions Kicks