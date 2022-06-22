New Update Shows Impressive Jerry Jacobs Injury Progress [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions saw a rash of unfortunate injuries plague the end of their 2021 season, but so far, the team looks to have great momentum in terms of healing for 2022.

Not only has the team seen the likes of linebacker Romeo Okwara and cornerback Jeff Okudah come back strong, but cornerback Jerry Jacobs seems to have joined them in his progress. About five to six months into his recovery, Jacobs is back on the field and doing some work.

A new video shows Jacobs getting after it on the field within his rehab. Here’s a look at Jacobs getting his work in as he attempts to come back stronger:

Jerry Jacobs injury update: pic.twitter.com/Xw1qa3dE0y — Jerry Jacobs & Co. (@JerryJacobsFans) June 21, 2022

Jacobs still has a long way to go, of course, but to see him running around and continuing to rehab is a good sign. It shows that in his case, there may not have been any setbacks that could further hamper his timeline for recovery.

Typically, ACL injuries can represent a nine month comeback, but in recent years, many have been shortened significantly. Jacobs and the Lions are certainly hoping that this will be the case here.

Come training camp and then the preseason in August, it will be interesting to see where Jacobs is at and how close he is to a return. It’s easy to see how much work he is putting in to ensure he can be as ready as possible.

Jacobs Predicted Strong Comeback With Lions

Not only did Jacobs lose out on some key developmental time, the Lions lost out on seeing the last few weeks of the 2021 season with their young stud cornerback. Jacobs, however, never wavered that he would be back stronger than ever, and months later, that seems to be looking like the case.

While the Lions understand that the injury timetable could mean Jacobs wouldn’t return until just before training camp or sometime during it, already, Jacobs seems to think that he is going to be back before many might expect. In fact, that’s just what he is predicting to anyone who will listen. Jacobs took to Twitter and made a revealing bet on himself that he has overcome what was sent to destroy him and he will be back sooner, stronger than ever.

My setback was a blessings, I overcame what was sent to destroy me!!! I’ll be back sooner than you think, stronger than ever!!! 💫🙏🏾 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) May 10, 2022

“My setback was a blessings, I overcame what was sent to destroy me!!! I’ll be back sooner than you think, stronger than ever!!!,” Jacobs tweeted.

The implication here? Jacobs is feeling more ready than ever to be back in the mix and is predicting a quick impact on the field in 2022 and perhaps an injury return sooner than normal. That would be superb news for Detroit.

Jacobs doesn’t ever lack for confidence, and already, he seems to have plenty to offer the Lions as he makes a return off the adversity caused by injury.

Jacobs’ Stats & Highlights

To say Jacobs was an underdog for the team was an understatement from the start. When he signed after the NFL draft last year in May 2021, few people knew who the defensive back from Arkansas was or figured he would be sticking around for the long haul. In college, Jacobs did have decent stats, with 70 tackles and 4 interceptions to his credit to go with 2 forced fumbles and 10 passes defended. That was between two stops at both Arkansas State and Arkansas. In the league, Jacobs quickly found his footing and put up a solid 34 tackles, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Coming into the league, it was easy to see why folks were a bit excited about Jacobs given the tape. Here’s a look at what he brought to the mix as a rookie:

Play

Jerry Jacobs 2021-2022 Highlights I don't own the Music/Video/Pictures in this video. Jerry Jacobs 2021-2022 Detroit Lions Highlights Song Is Lil Baby- By Myself Instrumental 2022-01-21T17:16:14Z

Obviously, there is some scrap to Jacobs, and that already served him well in cracking the Detroit roster and making a big impact when there. When he’s played, he hasn’t looked overmatched and has put up solid numbers. As he learns more, there’s no reason he can’t be great on the field, even after injury.

If some of the new videos are any indication, Jacobs is on the right track toward getting back in a big way.

