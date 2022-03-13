Major Jersey Number Shakeups Could be Coming for Lions’ Defenders

As the offseason gets set to happen, the next thing the Detroit Lions will have to think about is the addition of new players. As part of that, a big question on the minds of fans is always what jersey numbers the new players will wear when they get in the mix.

Ahead of the offseason, one Lions player is making a switch and another is in the process of pondering what to do. Detroit cornerback Jeff Okudah, no stranger to jersey changes the last few years, is going to be shifting to his familiar number one from 23, and that move could have some trickle down effects in the cornerback room.

As Justin Rogers of the Detroit News pointed out, there is set to be some shakeups with jersey numbers for the Lions this year. Okudah is moving to a new number, which could leave fellow cornerback Jerry Jacobs in need of a switch as well himself.

Uniform number dominos afoot as Okudah shifts to No. 1 for 2022 season. https://t.co/khbP3f1Wm7 — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 11, 2022

“Uniform number dominos afoot as Okudah shifts to No. 1 for 2022 season,” Rogers tweeted, while retweeting a comment by Jacobs wondering if he should move numbers as well.

Okudah switching to the number one while Jacobs perhaps goes to 23, Okudah’s old number, would be quite the twist. Jacobs played well as a rookie wearing number 39, so it would be a bit surprising to see him switch. Regardless, these moves seem to be on the table for 2022.

Okudah Hasn’t Settled Into Jersey Number Yet

With this switch coming down the pipe, it will be the third such instance in as many years that Okudah has shifted numbers. As a rookie, Okudah opted to wear number 30 on the field, and he endured an up and down season. During the subsequent offseason, Okudah switched to the number 23, and didn’t get to wear it long, as he was hurt in the first game of the regular season and lost for the year. This offseason, he is going back to the number he wore in college and looking to shake up his play as a result.

Players can be superstitious when it comes to their jersey numbers, and with the amount of changes that Okudah has made and how he is yet to settle into a number, its looking like this could be the case for him. While in college, Okudah played well enough wearing number one to turn himself into a top pick, so the move back to this number could be just what helps to get him going.

Okudah Finally Looking Healthier for 2022

Whichever number Okudah ends up wearing, it should come with the benefit of some health. Now that the offseason has begun, the Lions are in much better shape as it relates to his injury as well as Romeo Okwara’s, and the team could be looking at getting much healthier in the process. Both have been targeted as players that are making great progress toward being able to come back much stronger in 2022.

Speaking at the NFL combine a week ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained that the players are doing well and looking like they are on schedule for a return to the field by training camp, assuming everything continues to go well within their recoveries.

Dan Campbell on the injury recoveries for Romeo Okwara and Jeff Okudah: “Both of those guys are right where they need to be. As long as everything stays its course … hoping to have them by training camp.” — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 1, 2022

“Dan Campbell on the injury recoveries for Romeo Okwara and Jeff Okudah: “Both of those guys are right where they need to be. As long as everything stays its course … hoping to have them by training camp,” Burke tweeted.

Hearing this key duo is on track as hoped represents a big win for the Detroit offseason. At both positions of need, the team needs the healthy return of each player to the roster for 2022 and beyond. Okduah’s recovery will be particularly important to the secondary given the team’s need at cornerback.

With health and a new number, perhaps he can get back to his dominating ways.

