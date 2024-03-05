Lions Projected to Make ‘Strong’ Value Move With ‘Best Interior Defender’

Cornerback or edge rusher makes the most sense for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. Either would help Detroit’s 27th-ranked pass defense from last season.

However, where the Lions go with the No. 29 overall pick could depend on value. With that in mind, ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicted the Lions to target Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton at No. 29 in the first round.

“When healthy, Newton is the best interior defender in this class, capable of making plays from multiple spots up front,” Reid wrote. “Alim McNeill primarily plays at 1-technique, so putting Newton at the 3-technique spot should solidify the interior for the Lions. He had 7.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss last season at Illinois.

“Cornerback is a huge need in Detroit, too, but the value is strong for Newton here, and it would allow the Lions to go with “best player available.”

In addition to his 2023 statistics, Newton recorded 5.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2022. In 44 games at Illinois, he posted 18 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles.