Veteran Pass Rusher Wowing Lions With ‘Active’ Efforts up Front

The Detroit Lions are trying to find a defensive identity for the 2022 season, and a big way the team wants to do that is by creating more pressure on the pocket.

Detroit is looking for heat on the quarterback, and they may have found a player capable of giving them some in a depth role in the form of John Cominsky.

Signed this offseason, Cominsky was a popular player on waivers, and has impressed Detroit during camp and particularly the preseason. Cominsky has been solid through two games, and perhaps his best effort came in Week 2.

As Pro Football Focus noted in their game recap, Cominsky was one of the most successful players in terms of win rate on the field in terms of edge rushing, and he did some great things against the Indianapolis Colts.

“John Cominsky had a particularly active day upfront for Detroit, posting two tackles for loss, a sack and three total pressures from 14 snaps as a pass-rusher. Cominsky also recorded an incredibly impressive 42.9% pass-rush win rate while also generating three pass-rush wins that didn’t result in a pressure. Cominsky also tied for the team lead with three stops against the run,” the site wrote.

Indeed, Cominsky was solid, leading the Lions in tackles with 6 while also notching a sack. Here’s a look at the play:

.@J_Cominsky with the sack to end the drive!#DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/LxDUIJavbh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

Cominsky brings passion and energy, which is something that simply can’t be taught. That could make him very desirable for the team to keep around.

Cominsky Facing Tough Battle for Lions Roster

If he makes the team, it will be due to hard work in a big way. Cominsky has been grinding since joining the team, but he is trying to break through in what is a deep rotation.

Up front, the Lions have names like Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris, and Aidan Hutchinson locked into roster roles. Romeo Okwara figures to play a role once he gets off of the PUP list. Add it up and there aren’t many spots for players to earn, and snaps could be at a premium.

Even though that is the case, the Lions might be hard-pressed to ignore Cominsky for this season. He could provide the team with some much-needed depth as it relates to the edge position.

At this point, Cominsky still feels as if he is firmly on the team’s bubble.

Cominsky’s Career Stats & Highlights

Up until this point, Cominsky hasn’t had a lot of time to make a name for himself in the league, but that could be set to change now that he is in Detroit.

The defensive lineman was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons out of Charleston in 2019. He was Charleston’s first player drafted since 1943. Cominsky has been on the Atlanta roster since, but hasn’t put up huge numbers. Thus far in the league, Cominsky has collected 41 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery. In spite of limited numbers, the tape shows a player that is always near the football and able to be aggressive on the field

Play

John Cominsky Highlights Falcons Defensive end John Cominsky Highlights 2022-04-02T23:44:10Z

In college, Cominsky put up 67 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles during his senior year on the field. He’s shown to be productive rushing the passer, so that is the kind of thing that he could be counted on to do while in the NFL.

So far, Cominsky has been impressive in his short time with the Lions. It could lead to some bigger things for the youngster in time, and potentially allow him to lock down a role with the team.

If Cominsky can play like he has early in the preseason, he might be able to make an impact for Detroit this year.

