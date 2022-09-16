‘I Can Count on That Guy:’ Lions Coach Praises Gritty Defender’s Role

It may have been a surprise for some to see defensive lineman John Cominsky make the Detroit Lions, but as the summer drew on, it was clear he couldn’t be left off the team.

Gritty and physical, Cominsky perfectly sums up and embodies what it means to be a player on the Lions, and brings an edge to the defense. That’s just what Detroit linebacker coach Kelvin Sheppard sees as well.

Sheppard was asked by the media on Friday, September 16 to give a player a shoutout as a surprise. He wasted no time in identifying Cominsky as that guy for his defense.

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press tweeted, Cominsky found himself as a player getting plenty of love near the end of the week for what he was able to do on the field.

Sheppard, asked if anyone stood out as a pleasant surprise last week, mentions John Cominsky: "I want to give love to Commish … To see him out there in the limelight and giving it everything…he's just a guy that continues to pop. I can count on that guy and rely on that guy" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 16, 2022

“Sheppard, asked if anyone stood out as a pleasant surprise last week, mentions John Cominsky: “I want to give love to Commish … To see him out there in the limelight and giving it everything…he’s just a guy that continues to pop. I can count on that guy and rely on that guy,” Birkett tweeted after talking to Sheppard.

Cominsky made the team out of training camp, and the Lions like the depth he has brought to their line. Clearly, he has impressed the coaching staff for his early play on the field as well.

Hearing Sheppard’s praise is yet another major feather in his cap early this season.

Cominsky Solid During Week 1 Debut

While many other defenders may have received more love for their play, it was clear from the start that Cominsky was bringing a big edge to the team.

Statistically, Cominsky didn’t have the hugest day on the field with just one assisted tackle, but energy-wise, he continued to show his strength to the roster and the defense.

As the comments by Sheppard prove, the Lions aren’t simply looking for stats when it comes to their defense. A player like Cominsky who does the right thing and is responsible while brining the energy will always be something that wins out for the staff.

As these words prove, Cominsky could be expected to see the field more for the Lions as he continues to earn love for the team. Clearly, he is a player who has gained the trust and respect of the staff.

Obviously, that hasn’t stopped even as Cominsky has transitioned from playing preseaon games to the regular season.

Cominsky’s Career Stats & Highlights

Up until this point, Cominsky hasn’t had a lot of time to make a name for himself in the league, but that could be set to change now that he is in Detroit.

The defensive lineman was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons out of Charleston in 2019. He was Charleston’s first player drafted since 1943. Cominsky had been on the Atlanta roster since, but didn’t put up numbers.

Thus far in the league, Cominsky has collected 41 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery. In spite of limited numbers, the tape shows a player that is always near the football and able to be aggressive on the field

Play

John Cominsky Highlights Falcons Defensive end John Cominsky Highlights 2022-04-02T23:44:10Z

In college, Cominsky put up 67 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles during his senior year on the field. He’s shown to be productive rushing the passer, so that is the kind of thing that he could be counted on to do while in the NFL.

So far, Cominsky has been impressive in his short time with the Lions. It could lead to some bigger things for the youngster in time, and potentially allow him to lock down a role with the team.

After Week 1, it’s clear that Cominsky’s coaches are still very much in favor of him, and think he can be a difference maker for the roster.

READ NEXT: Lions Rookie Defender Soars in New NFL Ratings