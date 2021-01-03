Lions Set to Pursue Super Bowl Winning NFL GM for Job: Report

The Detroit Lions have been plotting what to do at general manager for weeks, and as the NFL season concludes, they could have a major move in the hopper.

Detroit is looking to pursue Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and could look to lure him by offering full control over personnel moves and roster decisions. Such a move would be dramatic and unprecedented, but could also appeal to Schneider and his ego given he has to share personnel input currently with Seattle coach Pete Carroll.

Here’s what Rapoport wrote regarding what he’s heard on. he potential for the blockbuster move to play out:

“While it would be unthinkable in any other circumstance for the Lions to be able to lure a decorated GM such as him, Schneider doesn’t have primary authority over all personnel decisions in Seattle — Carroll does. That hasn’t really mattered, since Carroll and Schneider are in lockstep, but under the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, the Lions or another team could try to interview Schneider if it offered him full control. Another team is also likely going to make a run at Schneider.”

The interview loophole would be and interesting one, and give the Lions a chance at getting Schneider in the building to talk and convince him on the job. Detroit could also have interest in talking to one of Schneider’s long time associates Ed Dodds in Indianapolis, but it’s clear they want to go for the man himself and pitch Schneider on coming to rebuild the Lions.

John Schneider Career

It’s not hyperbole to say Schneider has been one of the most successful executives in the NFL throughout his career. After rising up the ranks with the Green Bay and Kansas City systems, Schneider ventured out and became the Seahawks general manager in 2010. He’s presided over a successful run in Seattle which has culminated in the Seahawks being perennial contenders and claiming Super Bowl XLVIII as well as making Super Bowl XLIX. Schneider has drafted and developed the Seahawks roster and has been one of the best general managers of the last decade as a result. He could be looking for a change in scenery, and if he is, a new challenge like Detroit could be something that appeals to him at this point in time.

Arguably, Schneider would be the most accomplished person Detroit could hire for the job.

Lions General Manager Interviews

Detroit hasn’t seen any new interviews or targets revealed this week, and the team might still be waiting until the in-season candidates can be interviewed in order to push their search forward. So far, it’s been revealed that the team has spoken with their in-house candidates, as well as ESPN’s Louis Riddick, former Texans GM and EVP Rick Smith and Scott Pioli as well. Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has been said to be in the mix too. The Lions could also look at Minnesota executive George Paton for their job as well, as Rapoport also reported.

Detroit could add more candidates in the coming weeks once they can speak to other NFL teams about their candidates, but for now, it looks as if they want to swing for the fences with Schneider.

