Josh Paschal Makes Transformational Rookie Debut for Lions’ Defense

Typically, it can take time for NFL players to get their feet wet in the league, especially if those players don’t get a conventional training camp with the Detroit Lions.

Defensive lineman Josh Paschal was in that boat. Paschal was a surprise second-round selection of the Lions during the draft, and while many wondered why the team rolled the dice on another lineman, many understood given Paschal’s sneaky talent.

They pointed to his ability to set the edge and show up as not only a willing pass rusher but a beast in run defense. Unfortunately for Paschal, an untimely sports hernia stunted the start of his Detroit career and cost him the first half of the season.

Activated in Dallas, Paschal wasted no time proving how he could change the trajectory of the Detroit defense himself. Active on the edge, Paschal helped string out multiple run plays. He also helped others look active including fellow rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

The Detroit Lions moved Aidan Hutchinson to Rush Edge with Josh Paschal stepping in as the Base End. The move has worked wonders, with Hutchinson recording his 2nd sack of the day. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/O0vkKa5FWi — PlayerProfiler NFL (@Profiler_NFL) October 23, 2022

Paschal would only finish with two tackles, but it was easy to see the impact he made on the field and how positive it was. With that in mind, he may indeed change Detroit’s defense in the second half if he can stay healthy.

A key for the Lions will be good defensive line play, and the addition of Paschal could prove to be huge the rest of the way. He will continue to learn, but a solid debut without much time to sharpen in camp or the preseason shows why hope should be so high.

Fans Praised Paschal’s Active Game in Dallas

After Paschal’s return went well, fans were very pleased to see him on the field and performing in a big way in between the lines.

While many had questioned Paschal’s durability after starting the season hurt, after seeing him play, folks were impressed including a member of Frank Ragnow’s family in Jack Ragnow.

Josh paschal looks legit man — Jack Ragnow (@Ragnow79) October 23, 2022

“Josh Paschal looks legit man,” Ragnow tweeted. It was a thought many Lions fans would continue to echo as the day went on, as they saw a potential young dynamic duo in the making.

Jeff Okudah & Josh Paschal have been incredible on defense so far. — Brendan (@BrendanCallag15) October 23, 2022

“Jeff Okudah & Josh Paschal have been incredible on defense so far,” a fan tweeted.

Many saw Paschal’s impact as immediate for the Lions. Brett Whitefield was very impressed with the impact Paschal made quickly on the field.

To say Josh Paschal is already making a huge impact would be an understatement. — Brett Whitefield (@BGWhitefield) October 23, 2022

“To say Josh Paschal is already making a huge impact would be an understatement,” Whitefield tweeted.

As some said, Paschal is already looking like a beast on the field for the team.

Dude Josh Paschal is looking like him! 👀 — Eazy (@SpeakEZsports_) October 23, 2022

“Dude Josh Paschal is looking like him!,” the tweet read.

As a whole, the fans were very bullish on Paschal and his ability to change the game for the Lions. That’s with good reason after what he was able to do.

Paschal’s College Stats & Highlights

The highlights and stats from college already showed some on-field traits that could make Paschal special.

While playing for Kentucky, Paschal was not only a team captain but a productive player in the SEC. He put up 137 tackles, 13 sacks, 35 tackles for-loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble during his career. Here’s a look at him making some plays while in school:

Play

Josh Paschal 2021 Highlights Josh Paschal 2021 Stats: 12 G, 24 SOLO, 28 AST, 52 TOT, 15.0 TFL, 5.0 SK, 1 FF Turn on 1080p! Like, Comment & Subscribe! Follow me on Twitter – @daniel_hager2 2022-01-02T21:39:31Z

Toughness looks to be a Paschal hallmark, and that will be something that the Lions welcome. Already, the team has seen him bring a gritty approach that could lead to success for the franchise in the future.

His debut showed why Paschal might be a key building block for the Lions both now and down the line.