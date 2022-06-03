Josh Reynolds Eyes Fresh Start With New-Look Lions’ Offense in 2022

When the Detroit Lions signed Josh Reynolds during the 2021 season, the wide receiver didn’t have much time to fit into the program. It was, after all, near the middle of the season he came into the mix.

As a result, it may have been a rushed experience to see Reynolds with the team. Even such, the wideout did a nice job on the field, posting 306 yards and 2 touchdowns with the team. Though that was good, there’s a thought that the 2022 season could be even better given the benefit of time.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, June 2, Reynolds discussed his first season in Detroit. As he revealed, he was nicked up with some ailments, and that may have slowed him down significantly in terms of what he was able to do on the field.

“I was kind of struggling through a couple of injuries last year so, you know, being able to come back healthy this year and feeling great (is good),” Reynolds told the media.

In terms of his own game, Reynolds explained that understanding the playbook more deeply should be a huge advantage for him.

“It’s awesome to be able to actually learn why we’re running running plays and and what we’re looking for in a defense. To be able to run this play or that play, I mean, you know, being able to start from square one is a big difference,” he said.

A fresh, healthy start for a player who was just re-signed figures to be big.These variables could help Reynolds in his goal of having a great 2022 year to follow up a decent start to his Lions career in 2021.

Reynolds Believes in Jared Goff for 2022

A big reason the Lions could be better this coming season? A comfortable quarterback. Jared Goff has also grown a year in the offense, and the Lions are preparing to build him up and give him all the confidence he needs to run the show with the team this coming season. To that end, Reynolds thinks the Lions are in good shape.

As it relates to Goff, Reynolds understands the quarterback better than most given he spent time with him in Los Angeles. What does he do better than most at his position on the field?

“Pressure. You know he can he can put the ball anywhere on the field. It’s accurate,” Reynolds told the media of Goff. “You know, I mean, he’s definitely one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he’s on his game.”

Keeping Goff on his game is a huge goal for the Lions, and that is what they will try to do by tailoring the offense around him for 2022. It’s notable for Reynolds that he will get to work with a player that he considers amongst the elite of the elite this season offensively.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

After seeing what he can provide last year, Lions fans should be just as excited to get Reynolds back. At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. That changed once he landed with the Lions.

Here’s a look at the immediate impact he made after coming to Detroit:

Reynolds has gotten a chance to blossom in Detroit and has helped his new team’s offense in a big way. Now that he is back, he seems even more fired up for the future given he knows what he can bring to the mix this season.

