Proposed Trade Lands Lions Double-Digit Sack Artist

The Detroit Lions trading for Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns is a rumor gaining steam in the NFL media. But A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton suggested another possible pass rushing addition for Detroit — New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche.

Payton proposed the Lions sending a 2024 third-round pick and 2025 fourth-round selection to New England in exchange for Uche.

“Uche is an interesting name. He’s an edge rusher that has looked pretty good in the past, but isn’t having the best season this year,” Payton wrote. “Much like Burns, he’s also in the last year of his rookie deal and will be looking for a new deal after this season.

“There’s been talk off an on about the Patriots serving him an extension, although none of that talk seems super real at the moment.”

Last season, Uche posted 11.5 sacks with 27 combined tackles, including 9 tackles for loss. He also had 14 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles.

Advantages Josh Uche Offers Over Fellow Trade Target Brian Burns

Uche is not as big of a name as Burns. There’s a reason for that. Although both have reach double-digit sacks once (each did it in 2022), Burns has posted 42 sacks in 70 career games.

Uche has 17.5 career sacks in 42 contests.

Coming into this season, Burns had recorded at least 7.5 sacks in all four of his seasons. With 4 sacks through six games, there’s little to suggest that he won’t reach that plateau again in 2023.

Burns has registered at least 9 sacks every season since 2020. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022.

Other than 2022, Uche doesn’t have another campaign with more than 3 sacks. He has 2 sacks, 1 tackle for loss and 3 quarterback hits in six games this season.

But Uche will be cheaper — both in the trade compensation it will take to bring him to Detroit and in contract negotiations to keep him with the Lions beyond 2023.

Both Uche and Burns are set to be free agents in March.

Payton proposed it taking a 2024 first-rounder and 2025 second-round pick to land Burns in a trade. He also left open the possibility that it could cost even more.

How Uche Could Fit With the Lions

While the Lions sit at 5-2 and in clear control of the NFC North, there are several areas on the roster that the team could address before the NFL trade deadline.

Detroit could use another edge rusher. Injuries in the secondary and the offensive backfield may lead to the Lions acquiring another cornerback and/or running back.

Furthermore, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.’s sudden departure could also lead to the Lions needing to address their wideout depth.

But based on the team’s pass rush the past three weeks, edge rusher is arguably Detroit’s biggest need. The Lions have posted 2 sacks over the past three games.

The Lions had a combined 12 sacks in back-to-back contests against the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers to end September. But they don’t have another game with multiple sacks this season.

Overall, Detroit is tied for 18th in the NFL with 15 sacks.

Former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has 4.5 of those sacks. He has the potential to finish with double-digit sacks this season, but that may depend on Detroit getting another quality pass rusher so Hutchinson faces fewer double teams.

The Lions lost edge rusher James Houston to a serious ankle injury during Week 2.

Houston could still return from injured reserve this season, which would be a huge boost for the Lions pass rush. But adding another rusher with double-digit sack potential isn’t a bad idea.