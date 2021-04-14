Lions Make Yet Another Trip to Scout Key Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have been hard at work identifying talent for the NFL Draft, and their quest to do that has once again taken them through Columbus, Ohio.

Justin Fields was putting on yet another pro day performance for NFL scouts, and the Lions were once again one of many teams in attendance for the event to get a closer look at the quarterback. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated first revealed the news of Detroit’s participation in the event.

I'm told the Lions, picking seventh, are also sending a couple guys down to see Fields throw. So picks 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 15 repped. Group has swelled the last couple days. https://t.co/vSLrgCCSDE — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 14, 2021

The Lions visited Fields during his first pro day, so the fact they are coming back for another look now isn’t exactly a surprise. Fields figures to potentially be in play for the Lions with the seventh pick, and the fact that the team is getting a closer look at him again might only cement that fact.

Analyst: Lions Could Be Better With Fields

Perhaps the biggest question involves the biggest spot on the offense. Would the team take a quarterback? According to some, the answer should still be yes even though the Lions added Jared Goff this offseason.

Recently, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was speaking on the Move the Sticks podcast and when the discussion centered on Detroit, Jeremiah said that he wanted to see the Lions making the quarterback spot a priority, even after they picked up Jared Goff in a trade.

He said:

“The more I looked at it and the more I think about it, I’m like, is Jared Goff going to keep me from drafting Justin Fields if he’s there and I am the Detroit Lions? I don’t think so. I think I’d take Justin Fields if he were there. I think I would.”

Indeed, Jeremiah penciled in Fields to Detroit in his latest mock, and it will be fascinating to see if the team follows his lead. Interestingly, the Lions haven’t been mentioned in many places taking a quarterback, but the team has maintained they’d be open-minded about the class.

Goff is a quality veteran, so it’s interesting to see Jeremiah dissing him a bit with this take. Logic says that the Lions will probably fill other needs given what they picked up in the offseason, but as Jeremiah’s take explains, there might be a thought that the Lions need to prioritize the quarterback spot even with a veteran in the mix.

Lions Attended Other Quarterback Pro Days

The Lions have been busy on the Pro Day circuit and quarterback has been the spot the team has been particularly interested in during recent months. Detroit has gotten a closer look at both Trey Lance and Zach Wilson as well Fields, so it comes as no surprise that the team is currently doing their diligence on every single option given the need they could have in the future at the position.

Brad Holmes has talked up the draft class at quarterback and hinted nothing is off the table in terms of adding a player to the spot, so it’s more than possible the Lions are serious about a signal caller. At the very least, they are doing a great job of selling their interest to the rest of the league at this point in time with moves such as this.

