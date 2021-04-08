Lions Host ‘Productive’ Pre-Draft Meeting With Electric Wideout

It’s been no secret the Detroit Lions are hunting for help on offense in the NFL Draft, and here are plenty of players who make the cut in terms of adding significant help.

So far, there haven’t been a lot of names to surface in terms of players the Lions have contacted, but one has surfaced in the form of Florida wideout Kadarius Toney.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Toney had what’s being described as a productive pre-draft call with the Lions. Detroit is just one of the teams that has touched base with Toney, however, and many consider him a first-round talent when all is said and done.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be busy leading up to the draft. He's had productive Zoom calls with the #Cardinals and #Lions, and he's got meetings with #WashingtonFootball, #49ers and #Jaguars coming up. A first-round option for teams looking for playmaking. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2021

Where might Toney be picked? He could be the type of wideout the Lions eye if they are deciding to trade down as the potential shows. Many mocks haven’t shown Toney as a top 10 selection, but surprises always do exist whenever the draft rolls around.

At the very least, Toney can now officially be put on the radar for the Lions.

Toney’s Stats and Highlights

It isn’t a stretch to say that Toney may be the most electric player in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s got impressive speed and has been a playmaking machine during his time at Florida. While in college, Toney put up 1,590 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Additionally, he has put up 580 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He’s also been a solid return man, having scored 1 touchdown in the return game.

A look at the tape shows a very explosive playmaker who could make some huge moves for Detroit in the passing game.

Shiftiest Player in the SEC 🔥🔥🔥 || Florida WR Kadarius Toney 2020 Highlights ᴴᴰ

Obviously, Toney is just the kind of player that could make some major moves for the Lions and transform what has been a very stagnant offense lately.

Wideout Seen as Huge Lions’ Need During 2021 NFL Draft

With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line and linebacker given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout such as Chase, Waddle or Smith, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that notion moving forward if the team sees a player that they like such Justin Fields.

The Lions have plenty of options when the draft rolls around, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them elect to give their new quarterback some major help. Toney is just the type of guy who could get this done in the end for the Lions if he is the pick.

