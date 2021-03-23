Lions Sign Speedy New Wideout and Return Man to Roster: Report

The Detroit Lions lost a key player this offseason in the form of Jamal Agnew, but they didn’t wast much time in trying to find a suitable replacement for him on the open market.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Lions would be signing former Tennessee Titans wideout and return man Kalif Raymond.

The news of Raymond’s expected signing wth the Lions was first revealed by his agency, EnterSports Management.

Detroit has something to offer Raymond in a pair of ways, given they need help at wideout and on special teams as well. Raymond figures to be a significant addition for the Lions in that way, and it is not a stretch to say he could find a much bigger role with the Lions given the fact that the team is so thin on pass catching depth at this point in time.

Wideout Still Lions’ Biggest Offensive Need

Detroit made a couple nice moves in free agency, securing wideouts Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman on short-term contracts. Those additions were nice flier moves, but losing Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola will be major hits to the team’s overall wideout depth, making another move needed, whether via trade, signing or in the draft.

The bet at this point is the Lions may look to add one more wideout in free agency while perhaps loading up on the spot early and often in the draft. It’s a deep class for wide receiver, so it’s obvious to think the Lions could look to address it very quickly when all is said and done.

Raymond could help chip in with some depth, however.

Raymond’s Stats and Highlights

The Lions are adding a great player in Raymond and someone who can impact the game in a pair of ways. Raymond hasn’t had a major impact on the offense given his 369 yards and 19 career receptions. Raymond does have 1,549 yards in the return game, and though he was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he played with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Giants and then Titans once again.

Raymond should figure to get his first crack at the receiving job, and given the fact that he has shown 4.3 speed as well as explosion as a deep threat, the chances of him making an impact could be great for the team in year one with the Lions.

Here’s a look at some of his best plays:

Kalif Raymond ||Deep Threat|| 2019-2020 HighlightsPlaying for his third team in the past four seasons, Raymond was a marginally used receiver in Tennessee. Though he played just 98 total snaps, he averaged 18.2 yards per reception. His campaign was highlighted by a win-clinching 40-yard touchdown reception in Week 13 against Indianapolis. Raymond will enter the final year of a two-year… 2020-05-10T22:30:05Z

Clearly, Raymond is the kind of player that could come up and carve out a role for the Lions. He might be under-the-radar, but that might not be the case for long once he gets to the Motor City and makes his impact.

