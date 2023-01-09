Lions WR Details Playing Through Intense Injury During Packers Game

The Detroit Lions have laid it on the line all season long, and perhaps no one player showed that more than wideout Kalif Raymond.

One of the true grinders on the team and a player that plays a ton of roles for Dan Campbell and the coaching staff, Raymond not only catches passes but shows up on consistently on special teams as well.

In Week 18, he proved that he is also capable of being one of the toughest members of the team. Raymond confirmed to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard that he sustained broken ribs early in the game after a hit. He did not, however, stop playing the game.

#Lions WR Kalif Raymond confirmed to ESPN that he played through broken ribs last night. He broke them in the 1st half vs. Green Bay. "I knew it was time to go ball. If I can play, I'm playing," he said. Raymond said "a lot of prayer" helped him make the 43-yd catch in the 3Q. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 9, 2023

“Lions WR Kalif Raymond confirmed to ESPN that he played through broken ribs last night. He broke them in the 1st half vs. Green Bay. “I knew it was time to go ball. If I can play, I’m playing,” he said. Raymond said “a lot of prayer” helped him make the 43-yd catch in the 3Q,” Woodyard tweeted.

Raymond made four catches for 66 yards in the game, and arguably could have had a touchdown on the long pass in question in the third quarter. He didn’t, but the play flipped momentum for Detroit.

Campbell often talks about the physical and mental toughness required to play for the Lions, and this is a good example. It doesn’t happen without a strong culture that has been built up the last few seasons.

Raymond isn’t one of the biggest names on the team, but he will endure himself to Lions fans with this play.

Raymond Made Incredible Catch for Lions

After being drilled and having the rib injury early on in the game, Raymond had to stay in to help the Lions have a chance at some big performances in the passing game. It turns out he turned in one of the biggest all day long.

Raymond was the recipient of a deep 43 yard pass from Jared Goff that was nearly a touchdown on first down in the third quarter. He had to not only outrun the Green Bay secondary on the play, but make a fantastic adjustment to the ball near the goal line.

To think that Raymond was able to do all of that with broken ribs under his uniform is perhaps unbelievable to note, and shows the kind of gritty competitor the Lions have on the field.

That play helped the Lions turn around a close game, and provided them some second-half breathing room. It was a testament to the team’s culture of toughness that Dan Campbell has instilled.

Raymond Enjoying Fantastic Season With Lions

In terms of a true Swiss Army knife, there might be nobody better in the NFL than Raymond who earns none of the praise or hype of others across the league.

Raymond has stepped up as a dependable target for the Lions at wide receiver when he needs to be due to injury or other concern given 616 yards on 47 catches. More than that, though, he’s bringing a game-changing element to special teams on punt and kick returns.

This season, Raymond also contributed a punt return in the first quarter for a score which helped the Lions win a vital game against the New York Jets in December 20-17.

Play

Kalif Raymond starts the day off with a punt return TD Discord Server: discord.gg/highlightheaven Clip Channel: youtube.com/c/HighlightHeaven2 Gaming Channel: youtube.com/c/HHG01 TikTok: tiktok.com/@highlight.heaven Business Email: highlightheavenbusiness@gmail.com Twitter: twitter.com/highlghtheaven Instagram: instagram.com/highlght.heaven/ Twitch: twitch.tv/highlightheaven Patreon: patreon.com/highlightheaven (All rights go to ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, Amazon, NFL Network, Universal Music Group, the NFL, USFL, FCF, NCAA, XFL, NBA, NHL, MLB & its broadcasters. I do not own the music and… 2022-12-18T18:20:50Z

Not only does he play a fantastic wide receiver, he is tough and refuses to give an inch. Raymond made one of the gutsiest plays by a Lions player in recent memory while being dinged-up in a big way.