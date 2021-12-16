Future Free Agent Kalif Raymond Praises ‘Unbelievable’ Lions Organization

The Detroit Lions have been playing hard this season, and most of their young players understand the chance they have to make an impression this year.

Most youngsters on the team are on short-term deals, so nothing beyond 2021 is guaranteed. Even though that’s the case, many players have made a very favorable impression to return not the least of which is wide receiver Kalif Raymond.

Raymond has quietly been a sure-thing for the Lions at wideout this season, and has come into his own in a big way for the team. All of that confidence as well as what he has experienced on the field has left Raymond very happy to be a member of the Lions and enjoying his stay within the organization.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, December 15 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Raymond explained that he has had his eyes opened by Detroit and he loves competing with the Lions. As a result, he wouldn’t mind sticking around for the future.

“I love playing for this team. I love the environment we’re in. I just love playing ball. I am going to just cherish every moment I can because tomorrow’s not promised. Honestly, sucking up as much as I can right now because it’s really a blessing to be alive let alone in this building,” Raymond said to the media.

So does Raymond talk about how much he loves the team and make it known he wants to come back if at all possible? The answer to that question seems to be a resounding yes.

“I tell them about it every day. It’s such a great organization,” Raymond said with a laugh. “Even down to the lunch ladies, the nutritionists. Just so many good people man, coach (Mike) Clark and all the weight staff. It’s unbelievable to be a part of this organization.”

Given the fact that Raymond has looked dependable for the team, there isn’t any reason to think that the Lions might not look for a reunion. They signed multiple wideouts to one-year flier type deals for 2021, and Raymond has been one of the players that has meshed and found a way to stick within the offense.

Will Raymond’s 443 yards and 3 touchdowns thus far be enough to get him a more extended look? Those numbers combined with this humble spirit should make that a virtual lock this offseason.

Raymond Taking Measured Approach to Rest of 2021 Season

Even though he is pushing through one of his most productive seasons in the league, Raymond isn’t thinking too hard about the future nor worrying about what might come down the line once the offseason does get underway. As Raymond said, he is more focused on the here and now and making sure things stay the same for him and the team in terms of preparation.

“(It’s) the same way very week. With tomorrow not being promised and every day being a blessing, we just keep the grind. More than anything, it’s a testament to the character in this room. Attack the same week like it’s one before no matter what’s going on,” Raymond said of the final push.

With this outlook in mind, Raymond could be a good bet to finish 2021 just as strong as he has started, and make sure he maintains a solid end to the year. That could put him in even better position to return for 2022 when the time comes to ponder such moves.

Raymond’s Career Stats and Highlights

The Lions added an intriguing player to the mix in Raymond this past offseason and someone who can impact the game multiple ways. Raymond hasn’t had a major impact on the offense given his 369 yards and 19 career receptions. Raymond does have 1,549 yards in the return game, and though he was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he played with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Giants and then Titans once again.

from the start, it always figured that Raymond would figure to get his first crack at the receiving job, and given the fact that he has shown 4.3 speed as well as explosion as a deep threat, the chances of him making an impact seemed great for the team in year one with the Lions.

Raymond has managed to bring some of those plays and speed consistently, which has helped the Lions in a big way. Goff is a big fan of what he’s been able to do, and it could be that the Lions have mined some gold in the underrated wideout.

