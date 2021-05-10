Lions Wideout ‘Ready and Excited’ to Attack Return Man Role

This offseason, one of the harder calls the Detroit Lions had to make was what to do with the return game given they allowed Jamal Agnew to walk in free agency.

The good news? Amongst all of the confusion, some good options do exist for the team, and the best could be wideout Kalif Raymond. Always looking to help, Raymond comes to the roster with a shot to compete and looking to help the Lions do whatever he can to stay in the mix.

Speaking last week, Raymond was asked how he wants to fit into the team, and his response revolved around simply wanting to do whatever he could to fit in however the coaches see fit. One area he committed to believing he could make an impact is in the return game.

Raymond spoke with the media last week, and was specifically asked about the return role. He sounds like a man who is prepared to put his best foot forward to lock down the spot if possible.

He said:

“I think I am always going to be prepared to (return kicks). Just with the opportunity that presents itself, I definitely want to take advantage of it. If they ask me to go back there, I’m ready and excited. I think the coolest part about that is, it’s not always about one guy. It really takes all 11. There’s a lot more to being a returner than just the guy catching a ball, because he has to trust he guys in front of him. I think no matter what, coach is going to have us prepared for that role.”

With that attitude and his speed, Raymond could be the best possible option for the Lions in order to upgrade the return game. There’s no question that Agnew was elite, but it’s possible that all Raymond needed was a bigger vote of confidence and a bigger chance to shine.

Lions’ Return Role Looking Wide Open

Not only could Raymond compete for reps, but the team figures to have a wide open competition at the spot. A player like undrafted free agent rookie D’Angelo Amos. In college, Amos was a prolific returner with over 1,500 yards to his credit and 5 touchdowns. Those numbers are eye-opening, and will at the very least guarantee that Amos is given a look at the job as well. Others on Detroit’s roster have return experience, including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jermar Jefferson, even though he was sent back for a mere two returns in 2020. On the roster, wideout Damion Ratley has returned only one kick, so it’s not as if there are a ton of options.

All of these facts could point to Raymond being the best guy for the job this season, though others are certainly likely to be included in the competition.

Raymond’s Stats and Highlights

The Lions are adding a great player in Raymond and someone who can impact the game in a pair of ways. Raymond hasn’t had a major impact on the offense given his 369 yards and 19 career receptions. Raymond does have 1,549 yards in the return game, and though he was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he played with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Giants and then Titans once again.

Raymond should figure to get his first crack at the receiving job, and given the fact that he has shown 4.3 speed as well as explosion as a deep threat, the chances of him making an impact could be great for the team in year one with the Lions.

Here’s a look at some of his best plays:

Clearly, Raymond is the kind of player that could come up and carve out a role for the Lions. He might be under-the-radar, but that might not be the case for long once he gets to the Motor City and makes his impact. The quickest way for him to do that could be on special teams, which is something Raymond seems to be aware of.

