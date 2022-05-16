Local Lions’ UDFA Wideout Already Making Sharp Plays in Camp [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have become known as an organization willing to give young players a chance if they earn a role, and that environment contributes to some instant comfortability.

Already, one of Detroit’s top UDFA players seems to be embracing that same mindset. Wideout Kalil Pimpleton of Central Michigan and nearby Muskegon has his opportunity to make plays for the team, and already, he has embraced that with a big weekend of rookie camp.

Pimpleton, known for his speed and moves, wasted little time showing off to the Lions. The team tweeted about him a few times over the weekend popping with some smooth plays, just like he did when he caught a pass and made some nasty moves:

It was clearly a big weekend of plays for Pimpleton. On Saturday, May 14, the team posted about the wideout making big catches and smooth plays. Here’s a look at another slick move the UDFA had on the field:

Obviously, these are smooth moves for any player to make much less a rookie wideout that was not drafted. There’s been a notion that Pimpleton could be a hidden-gem at wide receiver in this class, and he is doing nothing to hurt that notion with some deft moves during rookie camp for the team.

Pimpleton’s College Stats & Highlights

It was surprising to see Pimpleton not get drafted, as he was easily one of the more productive wideouts in the MAC during his three-year career there and worth a late flier pick. Armed with size as well as excellent and sticky hands, Pimpleton makes life miserable on defensive backs as he often showed in college to the tune of 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns. Here’s some highlights:

Pimpleton would much rather have been competing for a job last year in Lions camp given the lack of explosive wideouts on roster, but he will have a fair chance to earn a role this year if he can show some of the speed and ability to make contested catches that made him a monster in college.

Pimpleton Facing Challenge to Crack Lions Roster

No matter how many big plays Pimpleton may make now, during training camp or the preseason, he still faces long odds of making the Detroit 53-man roster come September. The reason? A weakened Detroit wideout group is suddenly strong after an offseason of signing new players as well as draft picks. Detroit retained Kalif Raymond as well as Josh Reynolds. They added DJ Chark to the mix, and also drafted the supremely talented Jameson Williams. Add to this the likes of Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson returning and it’s clear Pimpleton will have a battle on his hands just to stand out, much less make the roster. Still, the Lions have given shots to players in his spot before, which means there can be some hope for him in the future providing he can continue to stand out.

Already, that seems to be mission accomplished for Pimpleton in Detroit. It will be fun to see what else the rookie has in store once the offseason and camp get going later on this summer.

