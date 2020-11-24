Kelly Stafford Reveals Another Apology for COVID-19 Take [LOOK]

Kelly Stafford had more time to reflect over the weekend, and it led her to the realization that even more had to be said in apology for her outburst last week.

Late last week, Stafford took to social media to react strongly to new measures put in place by the state of Michigan to try and curb the resurgence of COVID-19 in the state. Stafford was furious with the measures, and referred to the state as a “dictatorship.” She immediately regretted those unfortunate words.

Monday, Stafford posted another apology, and this one was much lengthier than her one before. Here’s a look at the text:

Kelly Stafford apologizes on Instagram!! pic.twitter.com/pMglubgRdI — Sweta Patel (@sweta2311) November 23, 2020

Clearly, Stafford is feeling the weight of her words and wants to make sure that folks in the medical community as well as those battling COVID-19 and those who have lost loved ones to the disease. It’s safe to say she is very sorry to the Detroit Lions community.

Kelly Stafford’s First Apology

Just under a week ago, Kelly Stafford blasted Michigan’s latest 3 week pause designed to help control the spread of COVID-19 in a video that surfaced on Thursday, but in a new Instagram post on her page, Stafford apologizes and explains she was merely speaking out in frustration because one of her friends is going through a tough time and on the verge of losing their business.

Here’s what Stafford wrote:

“Here’s what I do best, coming back to apologize after I read some of your things. I’m really sorry, I was in the heat of the momentI have a friend losing their business and it’s just getting to me a little bit, so I apologize for calling it a dictatorship. Probably the not so smart use of words. Should have never used the word “dictatorship.” I got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. I don’t know the answer and I won’t pretend to. I care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this..and also the medical staff that care for them and it is hard knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it. So I’m sorry, I let my emotions get the best of me. I love Michigan and the people here..don’t get that twisted in this. This place was my rock during my tough times and I wish there was an answer that pleased everyone but we know that is definitely not the case.”

At the very least, the apology shows a sense that Stafford understands she touched a major nerve with her commentary on plenty of fronts, especially the part where she seemed to admit she was over living in Michigan. That won’t sit well with a lot of Lions fans who call the state home no matter how they feel about COVID-19.

Most folks can agree that they also hurt for the small businesses impacted, but COVID-19 remains a serious medical threat. As Stafford said, there are no good answers so folks will likely just have to ride things out and try to stay sane in the meantime.

Kelly Stafford Blasted for COVID-19 Take

Perhaps the biggest reason for multiple apologies is the backlash. Naturally, the internet was not kind to Stafford in the hours after the video appeared. Folks lashed out at her, calling her “entitled” and poking fun about a multi-millionaire wife having such strong opinions about a matter such as this. Folks blasted her for being uncaring and also edited her section of Matthew Stafford’s own Wikipedia page.

Here’s a look at some of the greatest hits. Note, some may be profane.

I really don't love Kelly Stafford complaining about Michigan being a dictatorship when Gretchen Whitmer was already the subject of a kidnapping and assassination plot simply for trying to flatten the curve and keep Michiganders safe. — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) November 19, 2020

Kelly Stafford is pissed!!!! She is a virtual prisoner!!! pic.twitter.com/qDMX87ustm — The Player & The Fan (@ThePlayerTheFa1) November 19, 2020

Kelly Stafford had a tumor in her brain removed last year. She spent 12 hours in surgery and was told she could lose hearing. For her not to give a fuck about the safety and health of others in her state is insulting. Fuck her. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 19, 2020

The internet doesn’t play. Someone already went in and updated Kelly Stafford’s bio on Matt Stafford’s wiki page. pic.twitter.com/5geKdUNeN8 — Jøsiah del Rey (@vivajosiah) November 19, 2020

Kelly Stafford saying living in Michigan is like living in a dictatorship when her husband has $60 million. People are sick, dying, and have lost their jobs…. — Summer Allen (@Sumseason) November 19, 2020

Regardless of apology, some folks will still have their minds made up about Stafford now, but hopefully, everyone can simply move on from the matter in the coming days. The bottom line is simple. Everybody wants COVID-19 to go away, doesn’t like what it’s done to our public health as well as economy and has hope for better days.

Stafford wants folks to know just where she stands for the record.

