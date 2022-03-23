Analyst Touts Lions as ‘Ideal’ Landing Spot for Draft’s Top Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have a decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and it revolves around whether or not to go all-in on the position whatsoever this year.

One of the most polarizing prospects is quarterback Kenny Pickett. Many folks think Pickett is a product of an overrated draft class at his position, while others think Pickett will end up being the best quarterback to come out of the 2022 class. After his recent pro day, it seems there are more folks who are in on the notion of Pickett being a good fit for quarterback needy teams this year.

Recently, Bleacher Report and analyst Alex Kay took a closer look at finding fits for the draft’s top quarterbacks, and while plenty of people are drawing the parallels for Malik Willis to Detroit, a different name emerged for Kay in the article.

According to the piece, Pickett is the best fit for the Lions overall in this draft class due to Jared Goff perhaps not being the best long-term idea for Detroit’s future. Pickett is, however, according to Kay. As he explained, if drafted, Pickett could be the kind of player who could make a quick difference on the field and possibly even supplant Goff.

As Kay wrote, “the 23-year-old appears ready to make an instant impact, and the Lions are the ideal place for him to do so.”

Pickett has been rumored to be a first-round talent, but has not been directly tied to the Lions. The team was represented at his pro day, which could mean that he will be in-play for them at some point.

Regardless, Pickett seems to be the kind of player that may fit Detroit well and that is coming into focus now.

How Pickett Could Fit Into Lions’ Quarterback Plan

Pickett has not been thought of as a player that could be drafted by the Lions, especially with the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. It’s clear the Heisman Trophy finalist has talent, but . Many don’t believe the Lions should panic and should simply bide their time until a much better 2023 class.

If not Pickett, who could the Lions look at in the draft for quarterback in 2022 if they choose? There are plenty of options for the team, and that’s especially true after the Senior Bowl as well as the NFL combine. During the pre-draft process, the Lions have seen the likes of Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder excel as well as get mocked to them in the process. Any of those players could be early picks for the team, and while some make more sense than others, the Lions could conceivably roll the dice on one of these names if they are happy with how they can develop. With Tim Boyle back in the fold as backup, the Lions could select one of these players and keep him as a third quarterback for this year even after re-signing David Blough.

Goff’s presence ends up helping the Lions in a big way. The team can select a quarterback if they find one they like and believe in, but they don’t have to make a sudden move whatsoever and take a player they aren’t sure about for the future. That means the Lions can evaluate Pickett without having the pressure of needing a quarterback so bad they force a move.

Pickett’s Stats & Highlights

It’s easy to see why folks love Pickett. He’s been a big game player in his career and has the elite stats to match as he begins his transition into the NFL. With 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns, Pickett has put up some solid stats in his college career and has even looked elite at times as he did in 2021 en-route to being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Here’s a closer look at Pickett:





If there’s a concern about Pickett, it revolves around hand size and the competition he has played in college. All of that can be offset by his strong arm, accuracy as well as his toughness, which might make him the favorite to be the first quarterback taken in the 2022 class.

Whether he’s in play for the Lions or not remains to be seen, but some folks believe the team should be looking at adding Pickett to the mix given his overall fit with the Lions.

