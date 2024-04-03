Lions Bring Back Defensive Starter: Report

The Detroit Lions have re-signed another one of their cornerbacks from the 2023 roster in veteran Kindle Vildor.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Lions agreed to a 1-year contract with Vildor.

“Lions are re-signing free-agent CB Kindle Vildor to a one-year deal, per source,” Schefter wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He reunites with Deshea Townsend his former DB coach in Chicago who’s now with the Lions.”

Vildor is the third cornerback the Lions have brought back from their 2023 roster. Detroit also signed Emmanuel Moseley and Khalil Dorsey to 1-year deals this offseason.

The Lions picked up Vildor in the middle of November of 2023 after the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles waived him during the season.

On December 5, the Lions signed Vildor to the active roster. Including the playoffs, he started the final five games of the 2023-24 campaign.

In five regular season contests, Vildor had 10 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. He also had 12 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss in three playoff games.